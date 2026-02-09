Trade ideas for EURJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 10 February 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

At the moment, there are no clear signs that the upward movement in the EURJPY currency pair has ended. Despite the prevailing bullish sentiment, a bearish correction remains possible, while the pair still has sufficient room to decline without breaking the long-term uptrend. The risk-to-reward ratio makes opening long positions at current levels unattractive. A breakout above the 157.50 mark would confirm continued bullish momentum, with the upside target at 158.50. The EURJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a bullish bias – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. The potential profit is 125 pips at the first take-profit level and 150 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 185.00

Target 1: 186.25

Target 2: 186.50

Stop-Loss: 184.50

GBPUSD trade idea

Buying pressure from the 1.3509 support level triggered a rebound in the GBPUSD rate after the recent decline. At the same time, resistance from the Ichimoku indicator is limiting the potential for further upside. The risk-to-reward ratio makes opening short positions at current levels unattractive. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to consider selling on price rallies with a tight stop-loss, anticipating renewed bearish momentum. The key resistance level is located at 1.3700. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD indicates a balance of expectations – 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit is 140 pips at the first take-profit level and 250 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 49 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3700

Target 1: 1.3560

Target 2: 1.3450

Stop-Loss: 1.3749

AUDUSD trade idea

The primary trend for the AUDUSD currency pair remains bullish. In the short term, the RSI indicator is moving lower. The risk-to-reward ratio makes opening long positions at current levels unattractive. The preferred strategy is to buy on price pullbacks. The key support level is located at 0.6985. The AUDUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD reflects a balance of expectations – 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.6985

Target 1: 0.7065

Target 2: 0.7085

Stop-Loss: 0.6965

