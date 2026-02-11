Trade ideas for XAGUSD, USDCHF, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 12 February 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

On the XAGUSD chart, a local top is forming, which negatively affects market sentiment and increases the likelihood of a resumption of the downtrend. The baseline scenario suggests selling on price rallies towards the 89.90 level. The technical picture on the hourly chart indicates a possible short-term rise before the decline continues. The XAGUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For XAGUSD, bearish expectations prevail at 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 14,370 pips at the first take-profit level and 18,600 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 5,030 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 89.90

Target 1: 75.53

Target 2: 71.30

Stop-Loss: 94.93

USDCHF trade idea

On the USDCHF chart, the medium-term trend remains bearish, while price action is forming a potential local high. The short-term MACD indicator is rising, indicating temporary strengthening of the pair and buying pressure. The key resistance level is located at 0.7715. The baseline scenario suggests selling as the price approaches this level. The USDCHF trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bearish bias at 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 115 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7715

Target 1: 0.7615

Target 2: 0.7600

Stop-Loss: 0.7740

EURJPY trade idea

On the EURJPY chart, there are no clear signs of an end to the upward movement. Despite the overall bullish sentiment, a bearish correction is possible, with sufficient room for a pullback that would not disrupt the ongoing uptrend. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio makes buying less attractive. A breakout above 182.50 will confirm bullish strength, with the target located at 184.00. The EURJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For EURJPY, bearish expectations slightly prevail at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. The potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit level and 200 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 182.00

Target 1: 183.50

Target 2: 184.00

Stop-Loss: 181.50

