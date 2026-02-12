Trade ideas for USDJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 13 February 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
The short-term outlook for USDJPY remains bearish. The short-term RSI indicator continues to move downwards, confirming selling pressure and increasing the likelihood of further downside movement. Market conditions provide a favorable risk-to-reward ratio for selling at current levels. A breakout below the recent low at 152.09 may trigger additional decline, with active downside momentum expected during today’s session. The USDJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDJPY shows a bearish bias – 60% versus 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 172 pips at the first take-profit level and 202 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 68 pips.
The 1.3712 resistance level capped the recent rise in the GBPUSD rate, while selling pressure during the Asian session triggered a reversal lower. The current downward move is expected to continue; however, declines continue to attract buyers. Therefore, it is preferable to consider long positions on pullbacks with a tight stop-loss, anticipating renewed growth. The key support level is located at 1.3550. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For GBPUSD, bearish expectations prevail at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 138 pips at the first take-profit level and 175 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 48 pips.
The primary trend for the AUDUSD pair remains bullish. The short-term RSI is moving downwards, making long positions at current levels less attractive in terms of risk-to-reward ratio. The preferred strategy remains buying on deeper pullbacks. The key support level is located at 0.7090. The AUDUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The news background for AUDUSD shows a dominance of bullish expectations at 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.