Trade ideas for USDJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 13 February 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDJPY trade idea

The short-term outlook for USDJPY remains bearish. The short-term RSI indicator continues to move downwards, confirming selling pressure and increasing the likelihood of further downside movement. Market conditions provide a favorable risk-to-reward ratio for selling at current levels. A breakout below the recent low at 152.09 may trigger additional decline, with active downside momentum expected during today’s session. The USDJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDJPY shows a bearish bias – 60% versus 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 172 pips at the first take-profit level and 202 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 68 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 153.33

Target 1: 151.61

Target 2: 151.31

Stop-Loss: 154.01

Explore More Trade Ideas

GBPUSD trade idea

The 1.3712 resistance level capped the recent rise in the GBPUSD rate, while selling pressure during the Asian session triggered a reversal lower. The current downward move is expected to continue; however, declines continue to attract buyers. Therefore, it is preferable to consider long positions on pullbacks with a tight stop-loss, anticipating renewed growth. The key support level is located at 1.3550. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For GBPUSD, bearish expectations prevail at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 138 pips at the first take-profit level and 175 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 48 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3550

Target 1: 1.3688

Target 2: 1.3725

Stop-Loss: 1.3502

Explore More Trade Ideas

AUDUSD trade idea

The primary trend for the AUDUSD pair remains bullish. The short-term RSI is moving downwards, making long positions at current levels less attractive in terms of risk-to-reward ratio. The preferred strategy remains buying on deeper pullbacks. The key support level is located at 0.7090. The AUDUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for AUDUSD shows a dominance of bullish expectations at 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7090

Target 1: 0.7170

Target 2: 0.7190

Stop-Loss: 0.7070

Explore More Trade Ideas