Trade ideas for XAGUSD, EURUSD, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 14 February 2026 at midnight (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

A potential local bottom is forming on the XAGUSD chart. A bullish correction is expected to develop within the current impulse. However, the preferred strategy remains selling on price growth as quotes approach the key resistance level at 84.45. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias – 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 14,040 pips at the first take-profit level and 20,400 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 4,910 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 84.45

Target 1: 70.41

Target 2: 64.05

Stop-Loss: 89.36

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term momentum remains bearish on the EURUSD chart. Any rallies are likely to face resistance near yesterday’s high. At current price levels, the risk-to-reward ratio for an open short position appears unattractive, so the preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks towards the key resistance level at 1.1875. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD indicates a dominance of bullish expectations at 59% versus 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit level and 150 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1875

Target 1: 1.1755

Target 2: 1.1725

Stop-Loss: 1.1905

GBPJPY trade idea

On the GBPJPY chart, the medium-term momentum remains bearish. In the short term, the RSI indicator is moving upwards, signalling a bullish correction. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio for selling is unfavourable, so the preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks towards the key resistance level at 209.75. The GBPJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For GBPJPY, bullish expectations dominate at 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit is 200 pips at the first take-profit level and 250 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 209.75

Target 1: 207.75

Target 2: 207.25

Stop-Loss: 210.25

