Trade ideas for XAGUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 17 February 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
The XAGUSD price action is forming a short-term local bottom, supporting bullish market sentiment. This creates favourable conditions for opening long positions. The current growth may continue; however, buying at current levels comes with an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A more rational approach would be to wait for a breakout above the strong 79.35 resistance level, which would confirm bullish dominance and open the potential for further price gains. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Stop order.
The news background for XAGUSD shows balanced expectations at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 13,650 pips at the first take-profit level and 16,550 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 5,450 pips.
Buying pressure on the GBPUSD pair from the 1.3591 level triggered a rebound from the local low. The current upward movement may continue; however, each rally attracts selling activity. Therefore, it is preferable to open short positions on price increases with a tight stop-loss, anticipating a subsequent decline. The key resistance level is located at 1.3700. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias at 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 131 pips at the first take-profit level and 190 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 46 pips.
The USDCHF pair is forming a local bottom; however, buying at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The short-term RSI indicator is moving downwards, indicating persistent selling pressure. The key support level is located at 0.7650. It is preferable to open long positions on pullbacks, anticipating the resumption of bullish momentum. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The news background for USDCHF shows balanced expectations at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 71 pips at the first take-profit level and 91 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 29 pips.
