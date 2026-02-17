Trade ideas for USDCAD, AUDUSD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 18 February 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
There are currently no signals indicating the completion of the upward movement in the USDCAD pair. The overall sentiment remains bullish; however, a bearish correction is possible with enough room for a pullback without disrupting the broader uptrend. Buying at current levels offers a low risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 1.3675 will confirm continued bullish momentum, with the upside target at 1.3750. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For USDCAD, bullish expectations slightly prevail at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 50 pips.
Although bulls continue to control AUDUSD, the slowdown in upward momentum signals a potential trend reversal. The price appears to be forming a local top. The optimal strategy is to sell on price increases. Rallies are expected to be limited by yesterday’s high, while the key resistance level is located at 0.7080. The AUDUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a slight bullish bias at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.
There are no clear signals indicating the completion of the downward movement in EURJPY. Despite the overall bearish sentiment, a bullish correction is possible without disrupting the prevailing downtrend. Selling at current levels offers a low risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout below the 181.00 support level will confirm continued bearish momentum, with the downside target at 179.75. The EURJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
For EURJPY, bearish expectations slightly dominate at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 200 pips at the first take-profit level and 225 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 100 pips.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.