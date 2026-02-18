Trade ideas for GBPUSD, XAGUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 19 February 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair maintains its upward momentum and could extend its gains in the short term amid profit-taking on previously opened short positions. However, the overall short-term sentiment remains bearish, as the market structure continues to reflect seller dominance. Under these conditions, the priority strategy is to sell on price increases with a tight stop-loss. The key resistance zone is located near 1.3590. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias at 79% versus 21%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 131 pips at the first take-profit level and 190 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 46 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3590

Target 1: 1.3459

Target 2: 1.3430

Stop-Loss: 1.3636

XAGUSD trade idea

The XAGUSD price action signals that a local bottom is forming following the previous decline. A reversal candlestick pattern has emerged in the lower part of the range, indicating easing selling pressure and a gradual recovery in demand. This technical signal supports strengthening short-term bullish sentiment and increases the likelihood of a corrective rebound. Under current conditions, the priority strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Although the expected upward movement will likely be corrective within a broader structure, the current market configuration offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For XAGUSD, negative expectations prevail at 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 13,000 pips at the first take-profit level and 18,050 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 4,550 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 74.55

Target 1: 87.55

Target 2: 92.60

Stop-Loss: 70.00

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF price action signals the formation of a local bottom, indicating gradual market stabilisation and weakening bearish pressure. The current structure suggests that potential pullbacks will likely be limited by the previous session’s low. The short-term RSI is declining, reflecting a temporary slowdown in bullish momentum and creating more favourable conditions for entering long positions. The key support level is located at 0.7690, where buying pressure is likely to intensify. Under these conditions, the priority strategy is to buy on price declines. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for USDCHF shows a balance of expectations at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7690

Target 1: 0.7770

Target 2: 0.7790

Stop-Loss: 0.7670

