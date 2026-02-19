Trade ideas for EURUSD, AUDUSD, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 20 February 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term EURUSD trend remains bearish. At the same time, the short-term RSI is rising, suggesting a bullish correction. Against this backdrop, short positions are being considered. However, the risk-to-reward ratio is not sufficient to justify selling at current levels. The key resistance level is located at 1.1830, near which sell signals should be monitored. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bullish bias – 64% versus 36%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1830

Target 1: 1.1770

Target 2: 1.1755

Stop-Loss: 1.1845

AUDUSD trade idea

The primary trend in AUDUSD remains bullish. Any potential decline is likely to be limited by yesterday’s low. The preferred strategy is to buy on dips. The risk-to-reward ratio is relatively small when buying at current levels. The key support level is located at 0.7050. The AUDUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For AUDUSD, bearish expectations slightly dominate at 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7050

Target 1: 0.7130

Target 2: 0.7150

Stop-Loss: 0.7030

GBPJPY trade idea

Although bears currently control the GBPJPY market, the slowdown in the downward momentum indicates a possible reversal. The price action is forming a potential bottom. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 208.20. The GBPJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a slight dominance of negative expectations at 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 280 pips at the first take-profit level and 350 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 70 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 208.20

Target 1: 211.00

Target 2: 211.70

Stop-Loss: 207.50

