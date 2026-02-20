Trade ideas for GBPUSD, XAGUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 21 February 2026 at midnight (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair remains in oversold territory, while a reversal candlestick has formed, indicating a potential short-term upward correction. A technical rebound is possible in the near term; however, the overall trend remains bearish, limiting the upside potential. The preferred strategy is to sell on corrective rallies with a tight stop-loss, expecting the downtrend to resume. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a slight bullish bias at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 131 pips at the first take-profit level and 195 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 46 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3540

Target 1: 1.3409

Target 2: 1.3345

Stop-Loss: 1.3586

XAGUSD trade idea

The XAGUSD price action signals the formation of a local top, which worsens short-term sentiment and increases the likelihood of a bearish correction. The baseline scenario suggests selling on price increases. At the same time, signals from the hourly timeframe indicate the possibility of an additional short-term rise before the downward movement resumes. The key resistance level is located near 82.10, where selling pressure may intensify. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For XAGUSD, negative expectations prevail at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 11,460 pips at the first take-profit level and 18,050 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 4,300 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 82.10

Target 1: 70.64

Target 2: 64.05

Stop-Loss: 86.40

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend in EURUSD remains bearish, confirming the priority of the downward scenario. At the same time, the short-term RSI continues to rise, indicating the potential for further corrective growth. Selling at current levels appears inefficient in terms of risk-to-reward ratio. The optimal strategy is to open short positions on price increases. The nearest significant resistance level is located at 1.1795. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows a dominance of bearish expectations at 63% versus 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1795

Target 1: 1.1735

Target 2: 1.1720

Stop-Loss: 1.1810

