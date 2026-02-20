Trade ideas for GBPUSD, XAGUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 21 February 2026 at midnight (GMT +3).
The GBPUSD pair remains in oversold territory, while a reversal candlestick has formed, indicating a potential short-term upward correction. A technical rebound is possible in the near term; however, the overall trend remains bearish, limiting the upside potential. The preferred strategy is to sell on corrective rallies with a tight stop-loss, expecting the downtrend to resume. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a slight bullish bias at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 131 pips at the first take-profit level and 195 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 46 pips.
The XAGUSD price action signals the formation of a local top, which worsens short-term sentiment and increases the likelihood of a bearish correction. The baseline scenario suggests selling on price increases. At the same time, signals from the hourly timeframe indicate the possibility of an additional short-term rise before the downward movement resumes. The key resistance level is located near 82.10, where selling pressure may intensify. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
For XAGUSD, negative expectations prevail at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 11,460 pips at the first take-profit level and 18,050 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 4,300 pips.
The medium-term trend in EURUSD remains bearish, confirming the priority of the downward scenario. At the same time, the short-term RSI continues to rise, indicating the potential for further corrective growth. Selling at current levels appears inefficient in terms of risk-to-reward ratio. The optimal strategy is to open short positions on price increases. The nearest significant resistance level is located at 1.1795. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The news background for EURUSD shows a dominance of bearish expectations at 63% versus 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.