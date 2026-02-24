Trade ideas for XAUUSD, GBPJPY, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 25 February 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

There are currently no clear signs that the XAUUSD upward movement is ending. Prices continue to trade within a bullish channel, with the key support level located at 5,030 USD. The optimal strategy is to buy on pullbacks as long as prices remain within the channel. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bearish bias at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 31,600 pips at the first take-profit level and 24,400 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 8,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 5,030.00

Target 1: 5,346.00

Target 2: 5,274.00

Stop-Loss: 4,950.00

GBPJPY trade idea

While bears continue to control the GBPJPY pair, the slowdown in downward momentum suggests a possible reversal. Price action is forming a local bottom, with the key support level located at 208.20. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The GBPJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For GBPJPY, positive expectations prevail at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 280 pips at the first take-profit level and 350 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 70 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 208.20

Target 1: 211.00

Target 2: 211.70

Stop-Loss: 207.50

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term outlook for the EURUSD pair remains bearish. There are currently no signs of the current downward momentum coming to an end. The key resistance level is located at 1.1825. The optimal strategy is to sell on upward pullbacks. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a slight bearish bias at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1825

Target 1: 1.1750

Target 2: 1.1735

Stop-Loss: 1.1825

