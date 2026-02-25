Trade ideas for USDCHF, EURUSD, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 26 February 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF pair is forming a local bottom, indicating waning bearish momentum and a gradual shift of initiative to buyers. The medium-term outlook remains bullish. The short-term RSI is declining, reflecting a corrective move and creating more attractive conditions for opening long positions. The key support level is located around 0.7710, where demand is expected to recover. A decline should be viewed as an opportunity to buy in anticipation of renewed and continued upward momentum. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for USDCHF shows a balance of expectations at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7710

Target 1: 0.7770

Target 2: 0.7785

Stop-Loss: 0.7695

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURUSD trade idea

The primary trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish. The price action is forming a reversal bottom, indicating slowing downward pressure and a gradual recovery in buyer activity. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks, with the key support level located at 1.1780, where demand is expected to strengthen. Entering long positions at current levels is considered risky due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias at 65% versus 35%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1780

Target 1: 1.1840

Target 2: 1.1855

Stop-Loss: 1.1765

Explore More Trade Ideas

XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD is trading at elevated levels, signalling short-term overbought conditions and a potential bearish correction. At the same time, the key support level is located at 23.50, which limits the depth of a decline and creates conditions for a renewed upward move. The preferred strategy is to buy on price declines, expecting silver to continue its growth after a correction. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For XAGUSD, negative expectations prevail at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 10,980 pips at the first take-profit level and 15,750 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 3,840 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 83.90

Target 1: 94.88

Target 2: 99.65

Stop-Loss: 80.06

Explore More Trade Ideas