Trade ideas for GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 27 February 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair appears to be forming a local peak, indicating a possible short-term bearish correction. A moderate decline in quotes is expected; however, support from the Ichimoku Cloud limits the downside potential. Given the prevailing uptrend, the optimal strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 1.3525, where the market may gain additional backing for renewed growth. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bullish bias at 58% versus 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 123 pips at the first take-profit level and 200 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 43 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3525

Target 1: 1.3648

Target 2: 1.3725

Stop-Loss: 1.3482

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD posted a slight decline, while prices remained within the previous day’s range, reflecting market uncertainty. Quotes continue to trade within an ascending channel, maintaining an overall bullish tone. A strong resistance zone is located at 5,276. Any pullbacks continue to attract buyers, with the key support level positioned at 5,063, which may help the market resume its upward movement. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For XAUUSD, bullish sentiment prevails at 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 21,300 pips at the first take-profit level and 28,300 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 6,300 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 5,063.00

Target 1: 5,276.00

Target 2: 5,346.00

Stop-Loss: 5,000.00

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF pair appears to be forming a local peak; however, current levels do not offer an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for opening short positions. A temporary rise towards the nearest resistance level at 0.7740 is expected. The optimal strategy is to sell on pullbacks, using the key resistance level for entry. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The USDCHF news background shows a bearish outlook, 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7740

Target 1: 0.7680

Target 2: 0.7665

Stop-Loss: 0.7755

