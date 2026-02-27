Trade ideas for XAGUSD, AUDUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 28 February 2026 at midnight (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD quotes are trading in overbought territory. A reversal candlestick pattern has formed at the top of the market, which is negative for short-term bullish sentiment. The preferred strategy is to sell on price increases near strong levels. The key resistance level is located at 25.10. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows balanced expectations at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 10,270 pips at the first take-profit level and 16,500 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 3,600 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 91.10

Target 1: 80.83

Target 2: 74.60

Stop-Loss: 94.70

AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD pair remains under bullish control; however, the slowdown in upward momentum suggests a possible reversal. Potential selling on price increases offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. A bearish divergence may form, limiting further upside. The short-term MACD is already moving downwards. The key resistance level is located at 0.7140. The AUDUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For AUDUSD, bullish expectations prevail at 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7140

Target 1: 0.7060

Target 2: 0.7040

Stop-Loss: 0.7160

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair remains under bearish control; however, the slowdown in downward momentum indicates a possible reversal. The price is forming a potential bottom, so the preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 1.1770. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions is low, so it is advisable to look for buying opportunities closer to the key support level. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows a slight dominance of bullish expectations at 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1770

Target 1: 1.1830

Target 2: 1.1845

Stop-Loss: 1.1755

