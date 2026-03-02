Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCAD, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 3 March 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
The medium-term trend in EURUSD remains bearish. There are no signs that the downward momentum is nearing completion. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening short positions appears unattractive. The preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks. The key resistance level is located at 1.1795. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bullish bias at 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 95 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 20 pips.
There are no clear signs of the completion of the upward movement in the USDCAD pair. Despite the prevailing bullish sentiment, a correction remains possible, with sufficient room for a decline without disrupting the broader uptrend. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions appears unattractive. A breakout above 1.3675 would confirm the bullish momentum, with the upside target located at 1.3750. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For USDCAD, market expectations are balanced at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.
The medium-term trend in GBPJPY remains bearish. The short-term RSI is currently rising, indicating a potential short-term recovery and a bullish correction. The preferred strategy is to sell on price increases. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening short positions appears unattractive. The key resistance level is located at 210.90. The GBPJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a bearish bias at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 160 pips at the first take-profit level and 200 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 40 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.