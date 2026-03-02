Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCAD, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 3 March 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend in EURUSD remains bearish. There are no signs that the downward momentum is nearing completion. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening short positions appears unattractive. The preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks. The key resistance level is located at 1.1795. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bullish bias at 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 95 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1795

Target 1: 1.1715

Target 2: 1.1700

Stop-Loss: 1.1815

USDCAD trade idea

There are no clear signs of the completion of the upward movement in the USDCAD pair. Despite the prevailing bullish sentiment, a correction remains possible, with sufficient room for a decline without disrupting the broader uptrend. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions appears unattractive. A breakout above 1.3675 would confirm the bullish momentum, with the upside target located at 1.3750. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, market expectations are balanced at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3625

Target 1: 1.3725

Target 2: 1.3750

Stop-Loss: 1.3575

GBPJPY trade idea

The medium-term trend in GBPJPY remains bearish. The short-term RSI is currently rising, indicating a potential short-term recovery and a bullish correction. The preferred strategy is to sell on price increases. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening short positions appears unattractive. The key resistance level is located at 210.90. The GBPJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a bearish bias at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 160 pips at the first take-profit level and 200 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 210.90

Target 1: 209.30

Target 2: 208.90

Stop-Loss: 211.30

