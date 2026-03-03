Trade ideas for USDCHF, AUDUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 4 March 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The medium-term outlook for the USDCHF pair remains bullish, as buyers continue to control the market and maintain upward momentum. At the same time, prices are in overbought territory, increasing the likelihood of a bearish correction. The risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions at current levels appears unfavourable. The nearest key support level is located at 0.7785, where buying pressure is likely to increase. In the current situation, the optimal strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bullish bias at 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. The potential profit is 45 pips at the first take-profit level and 60 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7785

Target 1: 0.7830

Target 2: 0.7845

Stop-Loss: 0.7770

AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD pair is forming a local top, indicating a possible completion of the current upward move. Further gains are likely to be limited by yesterday’s high, which acts as a resistance level. The short-term RSI continues to rise, signalling temporary overbought conditions and an increased risk of a bearish correction. The nearest key resistance level is located at 0.7105, where selling pressure is expected to intensify. In this situation, the optimal strategy is to sell on price increases. The AUDUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for AUDUSD reflects a dominance of bearish expectations at 52% versus 48%. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7105

Target 1: 0.7025

Target 2: 0.7005

Stop-Loss: 0.7125

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term outlook for the EURUSD pair remains bearish, as there are no signs that the downward momentum is nearing completion, and selling pressure remains strong. The risk-to-reward ratio for opening short positions at current levels appears unfavourable. The nearest key resistance level lies at 1.1720, where selling pressure is likely to intensify. Under current conditions, the optimal strategy is to sell on price increases. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For EURUSD, bearish expectations prevail at 79% versus 21%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1720

Target 1: 1.1640

Target 2: 1.1620

Stop-Loss: 1.1740

