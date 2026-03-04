Trade ideas for XAGUSD, EURUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 5 March 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
XAGUSD quotes are currently in overbought territory, which negatively affects market sentiment and may trigger a bearish correction. Despite the ongoing downside potential, the hourly chart indicates a possible short-term rise before sellers regain control. The strategy is to sell on rebounds, with the key resistance level located at 87.25 USD. A move towards this level is considered a favourable opportunity to open short positions. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
For XAGUSD bearish expectations prevail at 65% versus 35%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 11,170 pips at the first take-profit level and 12,650 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 3,910 pips.
The EURUSD pair maintains a medium-term bearish outlook, with no signs of the current downward momentum ending. In the short term, the RSI is rising, indicating a potential price recovery before a continued decline. The strategy is to sell on price increases, with the key resistance level located at 1.1660. A move towards this level is viewed as a favourable opportunity to open short positions. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a strong bearish bias at 86% versus 14%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 115 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 25 pips.
The USDJPY pair posted moderate gains yesterday, as market participants sold on rallies and bought on pullbacks. The key resistance level is located at 157.23. Downward movement remains mixed and volatile, which is typical for corrective waves. The strategy is to buy on declines, treating each pullback as an opportunity to enter long positions. The USDJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The news background for USDJPY shows a dominance of bearish sentiment at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit is 340 pips at the first take-profit level and 447 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 85 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.