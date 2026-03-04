Trade ideas for XAGUSD, EURUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 5 March 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD quotes are currently in overbought territory, which negatively affects market sentiment and may trigger a bearish correction. Despite the ongoing downside potential, the hourly chart indicates a possible short-term rise before sellers regain control. The strategy is to sell on rebounds, with the key resistance level located at 87.25 USD. A move towards this level is considered a favourable opportunity to open short positions. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For XAGUSD bearish expectations prevail at 65% versus 35%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 11,170 pips at the first take-profit level and 12,650 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 3,910 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 87.25

Target 1: 76.08

Target 2: 74.60

Stop-Loss: 91.16

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair maintains a medium-term bearish outlook, with no signs of the current downward momentum ending. In the short term, the RSI is rising, indicating a potential price recovery before a continued decline. The strategy is to sell on price increases, with the key resistance level located at 1.1660. A move towards this level is viewed as a favourable opportunity to open short positions. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a strong bearish bias at 86% versus 14%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 115 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1660

Target 1: 1.1560

Target 2: 1.1545

Stop-Loss: 1.1685

Explore More Trade Ideas

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair posted moderate gains yesterday, as market participants sold on rallies and bought on pullbacks. The key resistance level is located at 157.23. Downward movement remains mixed and volatile, which is typical for corrective waves. The strategy is to buy on declines, treating each pullback as an opportunity to enter long positions. The USDJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for USDJPY shows a dominance of bearish sentiment at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit is 340 pips at the first take-profit level and 447 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 85 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 156.60

Target 1: 160.00

Target 2: 161.07

Stop-Loss: 155.75

Explore More Trade Ideas