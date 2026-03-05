Trade ideas for GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 6 March 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

Although sellers still have the upper hand in the GBPUSD pair, the slowdown in bearish momentum indicates the likelihood of a near-term reversal. Prices are already in oversold territory, increasing the probability of a corrective rise. Under these conditions, the priority strategy remains buying on declines. Although the expected upward move will be corrective, the current market structure still offers an attractive risk-to-reward profile for opening long positions. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 147 pips at the first take-profit level and 240 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 51 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3300

Target 1: 1.3447

Target 2: 1.3540

Stop-Loss: 1.3249

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD quotes broke below a Wedge pattern, confirming continued bearish momentum. The key support level is located at 4,999 USD. After strong selling pressure at the start of the week, prices consolidated yesterday with minimal changes. Trading is expected to remain highly volatile and mixed. The priority strategy remains selling when prices rise. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For XAUUSD, bearish sentiment prevails at 62% versus 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 35,200 pips at the first take-profit level and 51,600 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 5,264.00

Target 1: 4,912.00

Target 2: 4,748.00

Stop-Loss: 5,464.00

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair may post a short-term decline, but losses are expected to be limited. The key resistance level is located at 157.23. Buyer activity was observed during the Asian session. The current downside momentum is mixed and volatile, which is typical for corrective moves. The main strategy remains buying on pullbacks. The USDJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for USDJPY shows a dominance of bearish sentiment at 59% versus 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 200 pips at the first take-profit level and 492 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 100 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 156.15

Target 1: 158.53

Target 2: 161.07

Stop-Loss: 155.15

