Trade ideas for USDCHF, EURUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 7 March 2026 at midnight (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The medium-term trend for the USDCHF pair remains bullish. The recent decline on the intraday chart shows signs of exhaustion, so buying at current levels is risky due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The main support level is located at 0.7785, and buying should be considered on pullbacks towards this area. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bullish bias at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7785

Target 1: 0.7845

Target 2: 0.7860

Stop-Loss: 0.7770

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend for the EURUSD pair remains bearish despite the current sideways correction. Intraday moves are likely to be capped by the previous day’s high, while the short-term RSI is rising, signalling a temporary strengthening of buyer activity and a possible bullish correction. The key resistance level is located at 1.1640, and the preferred strategy is to sell the pair on a rise towards this mark. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows a dominance of bearish expectations at 86% versus 14%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1640

Target 1: 1.1540

Target 2: 1.1515

Stop-Loss: 1.1665

XAUUSD trade idea

On the daily chart, XAUUSD prices have formed candlestick patterns indicating a market contraction and a possible continuation of the bearish momentum. Trading is expected to be mixed and volatile. The trendline and the key resistance level are located at 5,264 USD. Today, the preferred strategy is to sell XAUUSD on a rise towards this level. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For XAUUSD, bearish sentiment prevails at 62% versus 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 18,700 pips at the first take-profit level and 25,600 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 8,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 5,264.00

Target 1: 5,077.00

Target 2: 5,008.00

Stop-Loss: 5,344.00

