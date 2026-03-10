Trade ideas for GBPUSD, EURUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 11 March 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair is trading in overbought territory, which increases the risk of deteriorating market sentiment and raises the probability of renewed bearish momentum in the near term. The current technical picture suggests a short-term corrective rise, but the baseline scenario remains a decline after a minor uptick. The key target for market participants is the weekly level at 1.3500, which may act as an important resistance zone and cap further upside for the pair. The GBPUSD trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias at 59% versus 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 149 pips at the first take-profit level and 220 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 52 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3500

Target 1: 1.3351

Target 2: 1.3280

Stop-Loss: 1.3552

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair remains under selling pressure, although weakening downside momentum suggests a possible reversal near current levels. The price action appears to be forming a local bottom, which increases the likelihood of a short-term corrective rebound. The preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks, as the market structure allows for a gradual recovery in quotes. The key support level is 1.1575, where buyers may become active again. However, the risk-to-reward ratio at current levels does not look attractive enough to open long positions, so the main tactic is to wait for a pullback towards lower prices. The trading idea for EURUSD today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For the EURUSD pair, bearish expectations prevail at 69% versus 31%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit level and 150 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1575

Target 1: 1.1695

Target 2: 1.1725

Stop-Loss: 1.1545

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD is recovering after a decline: buying pressure from the 5,060 USD level helped recoup part of the losses from the initial daily sell-off. A candlestick pattern has formed on the daily chart, signalling a possible continuation of the rebound. Prices are currently moving within a corrective channel, with the key target at the 5,233 USD resistance level. Although the expected rise is corrective, it offers an attractive risk-to-reward profile for today’s trading. The trading idea for XAUUSD today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The information background for XAUUSD shows a dominance of bearish sentiment at 59% versus 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 10,300 pips at the first take-profit level and 15,000 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 4,500 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 5,130.00

Target 1: 5,233.00

Target 2: 5,280.00

Stop-Loss: 5,085.00

