Trade ideas for GBPJPY, USDCHF, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 12 March 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPJPY trade idea

The medium-term trend for the GBPJPY pair remains bullish. However, buying at current levels has a low risk-to-reward ratio. A short-term bearish correction is expected today, which may provide buying opportunities on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 211.70. The GBPJPY trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a bearish bias – 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 160 pips at the first take-profit level and 200 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 211.70

Target 1: 213.30

Target 2: 213.70

Stop-Loss: 211.30

Explore More Trade Ideas

USDCHF trade idea

Price action in the USDCHF pair indicates the formation of a local high. Today’s gains will likely be capped by yesterday’s high. A short-term move upwards is expected, with the key resistance level located at 0.7790. The preferred strategy remains selling when the price tests this level. The USDCHF trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for the USDCHF pair shows a balance of market expectations – 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7790

Target 1: 0.7730

Target 2: 0.7715

Stop-Loss: 0.7805

Explore More Trade Ideas

XAGUSD trade idea

Daily indicators for XAGUSD signal overbought conditions. Prices continue to trade near key highs. The main support level is located at 82.00. Buying on pullbacks offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. A temporary decline in quotes is expected in the short term. The XAGUSD trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For XAGUSD, bearish expectations prevail at 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 7,000 pips at the first take-profit level and 9,000 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 2,800 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 81.95

Target 1: 88.95

Target 2: 90.95

Stop-Loss: 79.15

Explore More Trade Ideas