Trade ideas for USDCAD, XAUUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 13 March 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The decline in the USDCAD pair is approaching the end of its correction phase, indicating a gradual weakening of bearish momentum and increasing the likelihood of a reversal move. However, the risk-to-reward ratio remains insufficient to open long positions at current levels. A key signal in favour of the bullish scenario would be a confident breakout and consolidation above the 1.3600 level, which would confirm strengthening buying pressure and signal a new bullish momentum. If this scenario plays out, the nearest upside target would be located at 1.3700. The USDCAD trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for the USDCAD pair shows a bearish bias – 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3625

Target 1: 1.3725

Target 2: 1.3750

Stop-Loss: 1.3575

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD closed the previous trading session almost unchanged, reflecting a continued balance between buyers and sellers. On the intraday chart, a candlestick pattern is forming that may signal the market is gearing up for its next directional move. Prices remain within a corrective channel. The nearest resistance level is located at 5,247 USD and acts as a key barrier for further growth. Although the expected move higher may be corrective, the current market structure provides a fairly attractive risk-to-reward setup for short-term buying. The XAUUSD trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For XAUUSD, bearish sentiment prevails at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 10,700 pips at the first take-profit level and 13,000 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 4,900 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 5,140.00

Target 1: 5,247.00

Target 2: 5,270.00

Stop-Loss: 5,091.00

USDJPY trade idea

The bullish momentum from the 157.86 level enabled the USDJPY pair to close the day higher. Quotes reached the highest level in the past month, reflecting sustained strong buying pressure. There are currently no signs of the uptrend weakening, with the price hovering near the psychological 160.00 level. The primary strategy is to buy on dips, as the market structure continues to support further upside. Moderate declines may occur early in the session, but they are likely to remain limited. Today’s trading idea for USDJPY suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for USDJPY shows a dominance of bearish sentiment – 64% versus 36%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 180 pips at the first take-profit level and 287 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 80 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 158.20

Target 1: 160.00

Target 2: 161.07

Stop-Loss: 157.40

