Trade ideas for USDCHF, XAUUSD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 14 March 2026 at midnight (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The medium-term trend in the USDCHF pair remains bullish. Current quotes are in overbought territory, which increases the likelihood of a short-term bearish correction. Under these conditions, the risk-to-reward ratio is not favourable for opening new long positions at current levels. The nearest key support level is located at 0.7825. The baseline scenario suggests looking for buying opportunities on pullbacks, which may offer more attractive entry points within the ongoing bullish trend. The trading idea for USDCHF today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bullish bias – 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7825

Target 1: 0.7905

Target 2: 0.7925

Stop-Loss: 0.7805

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XAUUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend for XAUUSD maintains its bearish momentum from the previous high. On the daily chart, candlestick patterns have formed that signal a slowdown in the decline and a possible consolidation. At the moment, quotes are trading within a corrective channel, and the key support level is located at 5,043 USD. The main strategy for today is to monitor price growth and look for more favourable entry points for selling when testing resistance. The trading idea for XAUUSD today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD is currently balanced – 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit is 12,400 pips at the first take-profit level and 33,100 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 6,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 5,124.00

Target 1: 5,000.00

Target 2: 4,793.00

Stop-Loss: 5,184.00

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GBPUSD trade idea

The medium-term dynamics of the GBPUSD pair remain under bearish pressure; however, a slowing downward momentum indicates a possible short-term upward reversal. The main strategy for today is to look for buying opportunities on pullbacks. Despite the corrective nature of the expected rise, the move offers attractive entry points for long positions. The nearest key support level is located at 1.3250. The trading idea for GBPUSD today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for the GBPUSD pair shows a dominance of bearish expectations – 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 144 pips at the first take-profit level and 190 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 51 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3250

Target 1: 1.3394

Target 2: 1.3440

Stop-Loss: 1.3199

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