Trade ideas for USDCAD, EURUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 17 March 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD decline is nearing completion, indicating weakening bearish momentum and increasing the probability of a reversal. However, the risk-to-reward ratio is still too low to open long positions at current levels. A key signal in favour of the bullish scenario would be a confident breakout and consolidation above 1.3750, which would confirm stronger buying pressure and signal a new upward momentum. If this scenario materialises, the nearest target will be located at 1.3825. The USDCAD trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, bearish expectations dominate at 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3700

Target 1: 1.3800

Target 2: 1.3825

Stop-Loss: 1.3650

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EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term outlook for the EURUSD pair remains bearish. In the short term, the RSI is moving upwards, indicating a recovery in buying activity and a possible bullish correction. The risk-to-reward ratio is still too low to open short positions at current levels. The preferred strategy remains selling on price rises, with the key resistance level at 1.1480. The EURUSD trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for the EURUSD pair shows a bullish bias – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1480

Target 1: 1.1380

Target 2: 1.1355

Stop-Loss: 1.1505

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XAUUSD trade idea

The ongoing downward momentum in XAUUSD from 5,238 resulted in losses in the previous trading session. The instrument broke below the bullish channel. The medium-term outlook remains bearish. The preferred strategy remains selling on price rises, with the key resistance level located at 5,104. The XAUUSD trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The information background for XAUUSD shows balanced expectations – 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit is 22,900 pips at the first take-profit level and 35,400 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 6,100 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 5,104.00

Target 1: 4,875.00

Target 2: 4,750.00

Stop-Loss: 5,165.00

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