Trade ideas for XAGUSD, USDJPY, and EURGBP are available today. The ideas expire on 18 March 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

The decline in XAGUSD is slowing and a potential bottom is forming, indicating a weakening bearish momentum and increasing the likelihood of a short-term bullish correction. A reversal candlestick recorded at the base of the current move confirms a reversal point. However, the risk-to-reward ratio remains limited for opening long positions at current levels. A key signal in favour of the bullish scenario would be a confident rebound from the 79.20 support level, which would confirm strengthening buying pressure and indicate the start of a new upward wave. If this scenario unfolds, the nearest target is located at 80.50. The trading idea for XAGUSD today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias – 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 11,500 pips at the first take-profit level and 13,400 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 4,020 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 79.20

Target 1: 90.70

Target 2: 92.60

Stop-Loss: 75.18

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USDJPY trade idea

Sellers interrupted a four-day streak of USDJPY gains, indicating a temporary weakening of bullish momentum. The Asian session sees buying activity, but trading is expected to remain mixed and volatile. The medium-term bias for the pair remains bullish, supporting interest in buying on pullbacks. The key support level is at 161.07 – a rebound from or a breakout below this level will determine the next direction of movement. The preferred strategy is to open long positions on declines, taking into account the risk-to-reward ratio. The trading idea for USDJPY today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDJPY, bearish sentiment prevails at 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit is 200 pips at the first take-profit level and 307 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 55 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 158.00

Target 1: 160.00

Target 2: 161.07

Stop-Loss: 157.45

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EURGBP trade idea

Although bears continue to dominate the EURGBP market, the slowing bearish momentum suggests a possible reversal. The 0.8627 mark acts as the key support level, from which buying pressure may begin. The short-term RSI is rising, confirming weakening selling pressure. The emerging price bottom signals the likely start of a bullish correction and a recovery in buyer activity. The EURGBP trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For EURGBP, bullish sentiment slightly prevails – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 45 pips at the first take-profit level and 55 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 18 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8627

Target 1: 0.8672

Target 2: 0.8682

Stop-Loss: 0.8609

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