Trade ideas for XAGUSD, USDJPY, and EURGBP are available today. The ideas expire on 18 March 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
The decline in XAGUSD is slowing and a potential bottom is forming, indicating a weakening bearish momentum and increasing the likelihood of a short-term bullish correction. A reversal candlestick recorded at the base of the current move confirms a reversal point. However, the risk-to-reward ratio remains limited for opening long positions at current levels. A key signal in favour of the bullish scenario would be a confident rebound from the 79.20 support level, which would confirm strengthening buying pressure and indicate the start of a new upward wave. If this scenario unfolds, the nearest target is located at 80.50. The trading idea for XAGUSD today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias – 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 11,500 pips at the first take-profit level and 13,400 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 4,020 pips.
Sellers interrupted a four-day streak of USDJPY gains, indicating a temporary weakening of bullish momentum. The Asian session sees buying activity, but trading is expected to remain mixed and volatile. The medium-term bias for the pair remains bullish, supporting interest in buying on pullbacks. The key support level is at 161.07 – a rebound from or a breakout below this level will determine the next direction of movement. The preferred strategy is to open long positions on declines, taking into account the risk-to-reward ratio. The trading idea for USDJPY today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For USDJPY, bearish sentiment prevails at 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit is 200 pips at the first take-profit level and 307 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 55 pips.
Although bears continue to dominate the EURGBP market, the slowing bearish momentum suggests a possible reversal. The 0.8627 mark acts as the key support level, from which buying pressure may begin. The short-term RSI is rising, confirming weakening selling pressure. The emerging price bottom signals the likely start of a bullish correction and a recovery in buyer activity. The EURGBP trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
For EURGBP, bullish sentiment slightly prevails – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 45 pips at the first take-profit level and 55 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 18 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.