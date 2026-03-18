Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDCHF, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 19 March 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair is trading in overbought territory, which negatively affects market sentiment and suggests a possible resumption of the bearish momentum. The preferred strategy is to sell on price rallies. The technical picture on the hourly chart indicates further strengthening before selling pressure resumes. It is better to consider selling near the 1.3410 level. The GBPUSD trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD indicates a bearish bias – 58% versus 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 144 pips at the first take-profit level and 215 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3410

Target 1: 1.3266

Target 2: 1.3195

Stop-Loss: 1.3460

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USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair maintains a medium-term bullish bias. A temporary decline is expected, while the current drop is likely close to a potential exhaustion level. Key support is located at 0.7820. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks, viewing the correction as an opportunity to enter long positions. The USDCHF trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for USDCHF shows a slight dominance of bullish expectations – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7820

Target 1: 0.7900

Target 2: 0.7920

Stop-Loss: 0.7800

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USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD currency pair maintains an overall bullish bias, with no clear signals that the upward move is nearing completion. A bearish correction is possible, with sufficient room for a pullback without disrupting the broader uptrend. The risk-to-reward ratio is limited for opening long positions at current levels. A breakout above 1.3700 would confirm the bullish momentum, with the target at 1.3800. The USDCAD trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, bullish expectations prevail at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3675

Target 1: 1.3775

Target 2: 1.3800

Stop-Loss: 1.3625

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