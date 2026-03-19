Trade ideas for EURUSD, XAGUSD, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 20 March 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD currency pair maintains a medium-term bearish bias, which continues to pressure quotes and creates negative market sentiment. Current attempts to rise are corrective and are likely to be limited by the previous day’s high. The technical picture suggests a short-term recovery before the downward momentum resumes, while the preferred strategy remains selling on rallies. It is advisable to consider selling near the 1.1530 level. The trading idea for EURUSD today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows a dominance of bearish expectations – 59% versus 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1530

Target 1: 1.1430

Target 2: 1.1405

Stop-Loss: 1.1555

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XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD remains under sellers’ control; however, slowing bearish momentum suggests a possible short-term reversal. A deeper corrective wave upwards is expected, while the short-term bias remains bearish. In these conditions, the preferred strategy is to sell on price rallies with a tight stop-loss, anticipating a renewed decline. The key resistance level is located at 79.05. The XAGUSD trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a slight bullish bias – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 13,000 pips at the first take-profit level and 17,200 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 4,550 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 79.05

Target 1: 66.05

Target 2: 61.85

Stop-Loss: 83.60

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GBPJPY trade idea

The GBPJPY currency pair remains under buyers’ control. Price action appears to be forming a local peak, increasing the risks of a corrective decline in the near term. In the current conditions, the preferred strategy remains selling on price rallies; however, opening short positions at current levels offers an unattractive risk-to-reward ratio. It is advisable to consider selling near the strong 212.60 resistance level. The trading idea for GBPJPY today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows balanced expectations – 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit level and 150 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 212.60

Target 1: 211.40

Target 2: 211.10

Stop-Loss: 212.90

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