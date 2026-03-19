Trade ideas for EURUSD, XAGUSD, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 20 March 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
The EURUSD currency pair maintains a medium-term bearish bias, which continues to pressure quotes and creates negative market sentiment. Current attempts to rise are corrective and are likely to be limited by the previous day’s high. The technical picture suggests a short-term recovery before the downward momentum resumes, while the preferred strategy remains selling on rallies. It is advisable to consider selling near the 1.1530 level. The trading idea for EURUSD today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The news background for EURUSD shows a dominance of bearish expectations – 59% versus 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 25 pips.
XAGUSD remains under sellers’ control; however, slowing bearish momentum suggests a possible short-term reversal. A deeper corrective wave upwards is expected, while the short-term bias remains bearish. In these conditions, the preferred strategy is to sell on price rallies with a tight stop-loss, anticipating a renewed decline. The key resistance level is located at 79.05. The XAGUSD trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a slight bullish bias – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 13,000 pips at the first take-profit level and 17,200 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 4,550 pips.
The GBPJPY currency pair remains under buyers’ control. Price action appears to be forming a local peak, increasing the risks of a corrective decline in the near term. In the current conditions, the preferred strategy remains selling on price rallies; however, opening short positions at current levels offers an unattractive risk-to-reward ratio. It is advisable to consider selling near the strong 212.60 resistance level. The trading idea for GBPJPY today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows balanced expectations – 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit level and 150 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 30 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.