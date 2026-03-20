Trade ideas for USDCAD, AUDUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 21 March 2026 at midnight (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD currency pair shows a moderately bearish bias. Short-term oscillators continue to decline, indicating weakening upside momentum. Although buyers are still in control of the market, slowing positive momentum increases the likelihood of a reversal. The current market setup may offer an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for opening short positions. The USDCAD trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For USDCAD, bullish expectations dominate at 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 94 pips at the first take-profit level and 114 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 32 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3739

Target 1: 1.3645

Target 2: 1.3625

Stop-Loss: 1.3771

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AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD currency pair shows mixed dynamics, but the price is stabilising within consolidation, forming signs of a potential local bottom. Under current conditions, an attempt to recover and gain upward momentum is expected, while the preference remains for buying on pullbacks. Corrective declines are likely to be limited near previous lows. The key support level is located at 0.7040, where demand may intensify and the price could resume growth. The AUDUSD trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bullish bias – 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit level and 150 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7040

Target 1: 0.7160

Target 2: 0.7190

Stop-Loss: 0.7010

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD is partially regaining ground after the decline. Demand during the Asian session supported quotes and contributed to a local rebound. From a technical perspective, there is still potential for the move to continue within a broader correction; however, selling on rallies remains the priority. The key resistance level is located at 4,964 USD, where renewed pressure from sellers is likely. The XAUUSD trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For XAUUSD, bullish sentiment prevails at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit is 47,400 pips at the first take-profit level and 64,900 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 12,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,964.00

Target 1: 4,490.00

Target 2: 4,315.00

Stop-Loss: 5,084.00

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