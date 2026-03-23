Trade ideas for EURJPY, GBPUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 24 March 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY currency pair shows a moderately bullish bias. A bullish candlestick pattern forming on the daily chart indicates improving market sentiment and stronger demand. The 183.50 level, where the EMA-20 is located, acts as a key support area. Holding above this level keeps the advantage with buyers and increases the probability of further growth. Despite the bulls remaining in control, slowing momentum and the price being near significant technical levels may lead to local declines. Today’s trading idea for EURJPY suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For EURJPY, bearish expectations slightly prevail – 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 114 pips at the first take-profit level and 144 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 46 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 183.51

Target 1: 184.65

Target 2: 184.95

Stop-Loss: 183.05

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GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair maintains a moderately bearish bias. Although sellers are still in control, weakening pressure reduces the likelihood of an aggressive continuation of the decline without corrections. The current setup appears favourable for buying on pullbacks. The preferred scenario is to look for long positions on dips with an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. The expected rise is corrective, but it can still provide intraday trading opportunities. The key support zone is located at 1.3220, where increased interest from bulls and a strong price reaction may appear. Today’s trading idea for GBPUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for GBPUSD indicates a dominance of bearish expectations – 58% versus 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 165 pips at the first take-profit level and 220 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 58 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3220

Target 1: 1.3385

Target 2: 1.3440

Stop-Loss: 1.3162

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EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD currency pair keeps a medium-term bearish bias. The observed intraday recovery is accompanied by signs of momentum exhaustion, which suggests limited upside potential and increases the probability of a renewed decline. Despite the local rise, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening short positions at current levels remains unfavourable. The preferred strategy is to look for selling opportunities on a stronger upswing. The key resistance zone is located at 1.1555, where increased seller interest is expected. Today’s trading idea for EURUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows a balance of market expectations – 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1555

Target 1: 1.1455

Target 2: 1.1430

Stop-Loss: 1.1580

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