Trade ideas for USDCHF, XAUUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 25 March 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair maintains a medium-term bullish bias. The current market structure suggests the uptrend remains in place, while potential pullbacks are likely to be limited by the previous day’s low. Despite buyer dominance, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions at current levels remains unfavourable. The preferred strategy is to open long positions on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 0.7860, where stronger demand from buyers is expected and the bullish momentum may resume. Today’s trading idea for USDCHF suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bullish bias – 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7860

Target 1: 0.7940

Target 2: 0.7960

Stop-Loss: 0.7840

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD quotes are showing improved short-term sentiment, as a significant portion of the initial daily losses has been recovered. The overnight decline was bought up, indicating persistent buyer interest and creating prerequisites for further upward pressure during the morning session. Intraday price action is developing within a range between the support and resistance levels of 3,892–4,813 USD. Holding above the support level continues to point to upside potential in the short term. The preferred strategy is to seek long positions on pullbacks within the indicated range. The expected upward move is corrective, but it can still provide an attractive risk-to-reward profile. Today’s trading idea for XAUUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The information background for XAUUSD shows a dominance of bullish sentiment – 60% versus 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 53,300 pips at the first take-profit level and 56,900 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 20,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,281.00

Target 1: 4,814.00

Target 2: 4,850.00

Stop-Loss: 4,081.00

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AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD currency pair maintains a medium-term bullish bias, while the current upward moves are likely to be capped by the previous day’s high. This indicates a supply zone above current levels and the potential for sellers to emerge on repeated approaches to the resistance level. Despite the broader bullish backdrop, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening short positions at current levels remains unfavourable, reducing the attractiveness of aggressive selling without confirmation near more advantageous areas. The preferred strategy is to seek selling opportunities on rallies and upward pullbacks. A local resistance zone is located around 0.7030, where increased seller interest is expected and local reversal pressure may form. Today’s trading idea for AUDUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For AUDUSD, bullish expectations prevail at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit level and 150 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7040

Target 1: 0.7160

Target 2: 0.7190

Stop-Loss: 0.7010

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