Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDCHF, and EURGBP are available today. The ideas expire on 25 March 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair is showing signs of forming a local top, which is negatively affecting market sentiment and increasing the likelihood of a bearish impulse developing. Despite this, the hourly timeframe allows for a continuation of the upward move in the near term before the downtrend resumes. This creates conditions for a potential extension of the corrective rise followed by a reversal lower. The preferred strategy remains to look for sell opportunities on rallies. The key resistance zone is located at 1.3460, where selling pressure is expected to strengthen. Today’s trading idea for GBPUSD предполагает placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for GBPUSD indicates a predominance of bearish expectations — 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit upon reaching the first take-profit level is 173 points, the second 265 points, while potential losses are limited to 61 points.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3460

Target 1: 1.3287

Target 2: 1.3195

Stop-Loss: 1.3521

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USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair maintains a medium-term bullish bias. The current market structure indicates buyer dominance, while corrective pullbacks are likely to be limited by the previous day’s low. Despite the overall upward momentum, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions from current levels remains unfavorable, reducing the attractiveness of buying without a prior pullback to more advantageous levels. The preferred strategy remains to look for buying opportunities on dips. The key support zone is located at 0.7860. Today’s trading idea for USDCHF предполагает placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for USDCHF shows a predominance of bullish expectations — 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:5. Potential profit upon reaching the first take-profit level is 80 points, the second 100 points, while potential losses are limited to 20 points.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7860

Target 1: 0.7940

Target 2: 0.7960

Stop-Loss: 0.7840

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EURGBP trade idea

The EURGBP currency pair shows a moderately bearish bias. The formation of a Doji candlestick pattern indicates uncertainty and a possible exhaustion of the upward impulse, which increases the probability of a shift toward a decline in the short term. The 0.8680 level acts as key resistance and has repeatedly played an important role for the market. Additional technical resistance is forming near the 50-day EMA on the daily chart, which further reinforces the significance of the 0.8680 area. The preferred strategy remains selling on rallies into the resistance zone. Today’s trading idea for EURGBP предполагает placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For EURGBP, there is a predominance of bullish sentiment — 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit upon reaching the first take-profit level is 53 points, the second 63 points, while potential losses are limited to 18 points.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8675

Target 1: 0.8622

Target 2: 0.8612

Stop-Loss: 0.8693

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