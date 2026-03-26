Trade ideas for XAGUSD, USDCAD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 27 March 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
XAGUSD is trading in oversold territory, indicating a possible exhaustion of the bearish momentum and creating prerequisites for a short-term recovery. Price action analysis suggests a corrective upward move scenario. At the same time, the recovery potential remains limited. The preferred strategy is to seek buying opportunities on dips. The key support zone is located at 66.00, where demand is expected to strengthen and bullish pressure may increase. Today’s trade idea for XAGUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bullish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 93,200 pips at the first take-profit level and 10,700 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 3,260 pips.
The USDCAD currency pair maintains an overall bullish bias, and the current price structure does not indicate clear signs that the upward momentum is ending. Buyers still have the upper hand, supporting the scenario of further growth. Nevertheless, a bearish correction is possible in the short term, without disrupting the broader uptrend. The risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions at current levels appears unfavourable, reducing the appeal of buying without a deeper correction. A breakout above 1.3850 would confirm strengthening bullish momentum, with the target located at 1.3925. Today’s trade idea for USDCAD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
For USDCAD, bullish expectations dominate at 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 50 pips.
The EURUSD currency pair maintains a bearish trend. Current price dynamics indicate the formation of a local peak, which increases the risk of a renewed decline within the primary trend. However, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening short positions at current levels remains unfavourable, limiting the rationale for selling without a bullish correction first. The preferred strategy is to seek sell opportunities on rallies. The key resistance zone is located at 1.1585, where selling pressure is expected to intensify. Today’s trade idea for EURUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The news background for EURUSD shows prevailing bearish expectations – 60% vs 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 25 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.