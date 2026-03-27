Trade ideas for USDCHF, GBPJPY, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 28 March 2026 at midnight (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair maintains a bullish bias in the medium term. Corrective declines are expected to be limited by yesterday’s low and should not disrupt the overall upward structure. At the same time, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions at current levels appears unfavourable, so buying at the moment is not recommended. The key support level is located at 0.7920. The strategy is to buy on pullbacks near this key support level. Today’s trade idea for USDCHF suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for USDCHF shows a slight predominance of bearish expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7920

Target 1: 0.7980

Target 2: 0.7995

Stop-Loss: 0.7905

Explore More Trade Ideas

GBPJPY trade idea

The GBPJPY currency pair remains bullish. However, the short-term RSI indicator is declining, indicating a possible bearish correction. Against this backdrop, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions at current levels appears unfavourable. The key support level is located at 212.30. The preferred strategy is to buy on dips. Today’s trade idea for GBPJPY suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a bearish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit level and 150 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 212.30

Target 1: 213.50

Target 2: 213.80

Stop-Loss: 212.00

Explore More Trade Ideas

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD has posted mixed trading results over the last four sessions. Upward price moves have been accompanied by increased volatility, which is typical of a corrective wave. The key resistance level is located at 4,700 USD, while support stands at 4,404 USD. Although the expected rise is corrective, the current risk-to-reward profile appears favourable for opening long positions. Today’s trade idea for XAUUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For XAUUSD, bullish sentiment prevails at 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 29,600 pips at the first take-profit level and 34,600 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 14,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,404.00

Target 1: 4,700.00

Target 2: 4,750.00

Stop-Loss: 4,264.00

Explore More Trade Ideas