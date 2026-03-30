Trade ideas for USDCAD, EURUSD, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 31 March 2026 at 9:00 (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

There are no clear signs of an end to the USDCAD upward move. The overall picture remains bullish, while the market still has room for a corrective pullback that would not disrupt the structure of the primary uptrend. The risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions at current levels appears less attractive, so entering a long position requires more favourable levels. A breakout above the 1.3900 resistance would confirm continued bullish momentum and increase buying pressure, opening the way for further upside, with the nearest target at 1.4000. Today’s trade idea for USDCAD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, bullish expectations slightly prevail – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3875

Target 1: 1.3975

Target 2: 1.4000

Stop-Loss: 1.3825

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EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair remains in a downtrend. Current price action analysis indicates a potential top is forming, which could signal increased selling pressure. At the same time, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening short positions at current levels remains unfavourable. A more preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. The key resistance level is located at 1.1540, where bearish pressure is expected to intensify and the downtrend may resume. Today’s trade idea for EURUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows a predominance of bearish expectations – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1540

Target 1: 1.1440

Target 2: 1.1415

Stop-Loss: 1.1565

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XAGUSD trade idea

For XAGUSD, price action suggests a local bottom is forming. A reversal candlestick pattern near the support level reflects market uncertainty and a possible shift of control to buyers. In the near term, a corrective upswing is expected. Corrective dips are likely to be limited and may be used as opportunities to resume buying. The key resistance level is located at 76.80, where selling pressure may increase and the upward momentum may slow. Today’s trade idea for XAGUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The information background for XAGUSD shows balanced market expectations – 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 90,000 pips at the first take-profit level and 12,750 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 3,150 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 76.80

Target 1: 67.80

Target 2: 64.05

Stop-Loss: 79.95

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