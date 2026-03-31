Trade ideas for GBPUSD, NZDUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 1 April 2026 at 9:00 (GMT +3).
The GBPUSD currency pair is oversold, indicating a high probability of a short-term upward rebound. However, overall market sentiment remains bearish, and any attempts to rise are viewed as corrective moves within the broader downtrend. The upside potential is expected to be limited, and today’s strategy suggests selling on rallies. The key resistance level is located at 1.3280, where selling pressure is likely to increase and the decline may resume. Today’s trade idea for GBPUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The news background for GBPUSD indicates a bearish bias – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 162 pips at the first take-profit level and 195 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 57 pips.
There are no clear signs that the downward move in NZDUSD is nearing completion. Despite the prevailing bearish sentiment, a short-term bullish correction may develop. Opening short positions at current levels appears unattractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout below 0.5700 would confirm bearish momentum and stronger selling pressure, with the downside target at 0.5625. Today’s trade idea for NZDUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
News sentiment shows a noticeable predominance of negative expectations for the NZDUSD pair – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit level and 60 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 26 pips.
The USDJPY pair has the potential to form a Wedge pattern, which may signal a possible reversal phase. However, the overall bias remains moderately bullish, and there is still room for movement in both directions depending on how the market reacts to key levels. The nearest key resistance level is located at 162.30, where selling pressure may increase and slow the rise. The baseline scenario suggests buying on dips within the prevailing structure, with the key support zone located at 159.10. Today’s trade idea for USDJPY suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For USDJPY, bearish expectations prevail at 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 290 pips at the first take-profit level and 320 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 75 pips.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.