Trade ideas for EURGBP, USDCHF, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 7 April 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURGBP trade idea

The EURGBP currency pair retains upside potential, with no clear signals indicating the end of the bullish momentum. Even despite profit-taking, the pullback remained limited, confirming resilient demand. The technical picture also supports the bullish scenario: the 20-period EMA on the H4 chart runs near 0.8718 and acts as dynamic support. Holding above this area increases the probability of further gains. Today’s EURGBP trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For EURGBP, bullish sentiment prevails – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:3. The potential profit is 45 pips at the first take-profit level and 55 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 18 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8721

Target 1: 0.8766

Target 2: 0.8776

Stop-Loss: 0.8703

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USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair appears to be forming a local peak, which could trigger a decline in the near term. In the short run, there is still a chance of a moderate rise, which could be used as a better opportunity to enter short positions. A technically important resistance level is located at 0.8030, where selling pressure may strengthen. The preferred strategy today remains to seek selling opportunities on rallies. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for USDCHF shows a 50/50 balance of market expectations. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8030

Target 1: 0.7950

Target 2: 0.7930

Stop-Loss: 0.8050

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AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD pair remains under sellers’ control, but the slowdown in the bearish momentum indicates easing pressure and creates prerequisites for a possible reversal. Current price action suggests attempts to form a local bottom, increasing the likelihood of a corrective rebound. However, opening long positions at current levels appears unattractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. A more rational approach is to wait for a deeper dip to look for long entries. The key support zone is near 0.6885, where buyer interest is likely to strengthen. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for AUDUSD shows a slight dominance of bullish expectations — 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.6885

Target 1: 0.6985

Target 2: 0.7010

Stop-Loss: 0.6860

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