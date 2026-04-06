Trade ideas for EURGBP, USDCHF, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 7 April 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
The EURGBP currency pair retains upside potential, with no clear signals indicating the end of the bullish momentum. Even despite profit-taking, the pullback remained limited, confirming resilient demand. The technical picture also supports the bullish scenario: the 20-period EMA on the H4 chart runs near 0.8718 and acts as dynamic support. Holding above this area increases the probability of further gains. Today’s EURGBP trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For EURGBP, bullish sentiment prevails – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:3. The potential profit is 45 pips at the first take-profit level and 55 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 18 pips.
The USDCHF currency pair appears to be forming a local peak, which could trigger a decline in the near term. In the short run, there is still a chance of a moderate rise, which could be used as a better opportunity to enter short positions. A technically important resistance level is located at 0.8030, where selling pressure may strengthen. The preferred strategy today remains to seek selling opportunities on rallies. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The news background for USDCHF shows a 50/50 balance of market expectations. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 20 pips.
The AUDUSD pair remains under sellers’ control, but the slowdown in the bearish momentum indicates easing pressure and creates prerequisites for a possible reversal. Current price action suggests attempts to form a local bottom, increasing the likelihood of a corrective rebound. However, opening long positions at current levels appears unattractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. A more rational approach is to wait for a deeper dip to look for long entries. The key support zone is near 0.6885, where buyer interest is likely to strengthen. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The news background for AUDUSD shows a slight dominance of bullish expectations — 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 25 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.