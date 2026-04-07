Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCAD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 8 April 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair is experiencing uncertainty, but the price structure is starting to indicate a local bottom is forming. Declines remain limited and will likely be contained near yesterday’s low, which acts as a support zone. Additional technical support is located at 1.1515, where buying demand may become more active. At the same time, a bullish divergence is forming, gradually increasing the likelihood of a rebound and potentially supporting upside attempts in the short term. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows a dominance of bearish expectations – 60% vs 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:7. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1515

Target 1: 1.1575

Target 2: 1.1590

Stop-Loss: 1.1500

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USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair maintains aggressive bullish momentum. However, a corrective decline cannot be ruled out, with enough room for a drop without breaking the overall uptrend structure. Buying at current levels offers a weak risk-to-reward profile. A key signal for trend continuation would be a firm breakout and consolidation above 1.3950, confirming stronger bullish momentum and renewed buying pressure. In this case, the next target could be 1.4025. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, bearish expectations slightly prevail – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3900

Target 1: 1.4000

Target 2: 1.4025

Stop-Loss: 1.3850

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USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair experienced mixed dynamics yesterday, with a price rise facing resistance and a subsequent decline bought back by bulls. The Asian session saw buying activity, but any recovery continues to attract sellers, limiting upside potential and keeping pressure on the market. The overall structure remains unstable, with selling dominating as the price rises. The key support level is located at 159.14, where demand may strengthen. Under these conditions, the preferred strategy remains selling on rallies, as rebounds have not gained sustainable follow-through and repeatedly meet supply from sellers. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for USDJPY shows a dominance of bearish sentiment – 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:4. The potential profit is 86 pips at the first take-profit and 198 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 160.00

Target 1: 159.14

Target 2: 158.02

Stop-Loss: 160.40

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