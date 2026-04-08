Trade ideas for XAGUSD, GBPUSD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 9 April 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD is trading in overbought territory, indicating that the short-term bullish momentum is weakening and downside risks are building. In these conditions, the priority strategy remains looking for entry points to open short positions on price rallies. The key resistance level is located at 80.70, where selling pressure is likely to intensify. Although the expected decline is corrective, the current market structure still offers sufficient potential for a trade with an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:3. The potential profit is 8,160 pips at the first take-profit level and 11,150 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 2,860 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 80.70

Target 1: 72.54

Target 2: 69.55

Stop-Loss: 83.56

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GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair is trading in overbought territory, increasing the likelihood of a corrective decline. An analysis of the current market structure suggests it is reasonable to look for entry points to open short positions. The main strategy is to sell on price rallies. The nearest strong resistance level is located at 1.3480, where sellers were previously active. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The GBPUSD news background indicates a bearish outlook – 60% vs 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:3. The potential profit is 164 pips at the first take-profit level and 220 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 58 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3480

Target 1: 1.3316

Target 2: 1.3260

Stop-Loss: 1.3538

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EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY pair shows no clear signs that the uptrend is ending, despite the ongoing correction. Current levels do not look particularly attractive for opening long positions in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, reducing the appeal of buying from here. Consolidation above 185.50 would confirm strengthening bullish momentum, opening the way for continued growth towards 186.00. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For the EURJPY pair, bullish expectations prevail at 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. The potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit level and 200 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 184.50

Target 1: 186.00

Target 2: 186.50

Stop-Loss: 184.00

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