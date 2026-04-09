Trade ideas for USDCAD, GBPCHF, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 10 April 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The current price action in USDCAD does not provide clear signals that the uptrend has ended, despite the ongoing correction. Buyers remain in control, keeping the overall bias bullish. At the same time, the risk of a deeper corrective pullback remains. Current levels appear unattractive in terms of a risk-to-reward ratio, so opening long positions at this stage is not advisable. A sustained move above 1.3875 would confirm strengthening bullish momentum, with the next upside target at 1.3950. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, bearish expectations slightly dominate – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3825

Target 1: 1.3825

Target 2: 1.3950

Stop-Loss: 1.3775

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GBPCHF trade idea

An analysis of the GBPCHF price action suggests a local peak is forming, signalling a possible reversal in the short term. The slowdown in bullish momentum is weighing on short-term sentiment and creates conditions for a corrective move. Against this backdrop, the priority strategy is to look for opportunities to sell into rallies. The expected decline is corrective; however, the current market structure still offers enough opportunities to implement short positions with an attractive risk-to-reward profile. Today’s GBPCHF trade idea implies placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for GBPCHF shows balanced sentiment – 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 83 pips at the first take-profit level and 140 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 29 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.0625

Target 1: 1.0542

Target 2: 1.0485

Stop-Loss: 1.0654

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XAUUSD trade idea

The key resistance level in XAUUSD is located at 4,850 USD, where sellers have previously shown activity. The formation of a Rising Wedge pattern signals the possible exhaustion of bullish momentum. This pattern often precedes a corrective decline, especially when momentum weakens. The key support level is located at 4,693 USD, where demand may emerge and limit the downside. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The information background for XAUUSD shows a dominance of bullish sentiment – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 15,700 pips at the first take-profit level and 20,700 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 7,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,693.00

Target 1: 4,850.00

Target 2: 4,900.00

Stop-Loss: 4,623.00

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