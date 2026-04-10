Trade ideas for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 11 April 2026 at at midnight (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term outlook for EURUSD remains bullish, as buyers continue to hold the initiative despite signs of localized momentum weakening. The short-term RSI is declining, indicating a corrective move after the recent rise. The pair may continue a temporary pullback on profit-taking, but this move is viewed as a technical correction. The key support area is near 1.1660, where buying pressure is likely to increase. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows a dominance of bearish expectations — 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit is 80 pips, at the second 100 pips, while potential losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1660

Target 1: 1.1660

Target 2: 1.1760

Stop-Loss: 1.1640

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GBPUSD trade idea

GBPUSD is forming a top, which suggests the current upward impulse is weakening and increases the probability of a downward correction. A price decline is expected in the near term, though selling pressure may remain limited. Support from the Ichimoku cloud, located below current levels, may restrain a deeper drop. The key support zone is at 1.3365, where buying pressure is likely to intensify. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for GBPUSD shows a dominance of bearish expectations — 64% vs 36%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit is 156 pips, at the second 210 pips, while potential losses are limited to 55 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3365

Target 1: 1.3521

Target 2: 1.3575

Stop-Loss: 1.3310

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EURJPY trade idea

EURJPY shows no clear signals that the uptrend is ending, which supports a bullish medium-term bias. Nevertheless, the market still has room for a bearish correction, and the downside space remains significant without breaking the broader uptrend. From current levels, the risk-to-reward for buying looks unattractive, reducing the appeal of opening long positions at market. A break above 186.50 would confirm stronger bullish momentum and open the way for further gains toward 187.50. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For EURJPY, bullish expectations hold a slight edge — 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit is 150 pips, at the second 200 pips, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 185.75

Target 1: 187.25

Target 2: 187.50

Stop-Loss: 185.25

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