Trade ideas for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 11 April 2026 at at midnight (GMT +3).
The medium-term outlook for EURUSD remains bullish, as buyers continue to hold the initiative despite signs of localized momentum weakening. The short-term RSI is declining, indicating a corrective move after the recent rise. The pair may continue a temporary pullback on profit-taking, but this move is viewed as a technical correction. The key support area is near 1.1660, where buying pressure is likely to increase. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The news background for EURUSD shows a dominance of bearish expectations — 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit is 80 pips, at the second 100 pips, while potential losses are limited to 20 pips.
GBPUSD is forming a top, which suggests the current upward impulse is weakening and increases the probability of a downward correction. A price decline is expected in the near term, though selling pressure may remain limited. Support from the Ichimoku cloud, located below current levels, may restrain a deeper drop. The key support zone is at 1.3365, where buying pressure is likely to intensify. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The news background for GBPUSD shows a dominance of bearish expectations — 64% vs 36%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit is 156 pips, at the second 210 pips, while potential losses are limited to 55 pips.
EURJPY shows no clear signals that the uptrend is ending, which supports a bullish medium-term bias. Nevertheless, the market still has room for a bearish correction, and the downside space remains significant without breaking the broader uptrend. From current levels, the risk-to-reward for buying looks unattractive, reducing the appeal of opening long positions at market. A break above 186.50 would confirm stronger bullish momentum and open the way for further gains toward 187.50. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For EURJPY, bullish expectations hold a slight edge — 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit is 150 pips, at the second 200 pips, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.