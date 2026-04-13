Trade ideas for USDCHF, XAGUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. Idea expiration date: 14 April 2026 08:00 (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

USDCHF is showing unstable price action, indicating a tug-of-war between buyers and sellers near key levels. At the same time, declines may be limited by the previous day’s low, suggesting that buying pressure remains in place. The current price structure points to the formation of a local bottom, which could become a base for further gains. The key support level is 0.7870, where stronger demand is expected. Against this backdrop, the preferred strategy is to buy on dips, anticipating a gradual recovery in the near term. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for USDCHF shows a slight dominance of bearish expectations — 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit is 80 pips, at the second 100 pips, while potential losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7870

Target 1: 0.7870

Target 2: 0.7970

Stop-Loss: 0.7850

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XAGUSD trade idea

For XAGUSD, price action analysis indicates a base is forming, signaling a gradual easing of selling pressure. The short-term trend remains moderately bullish. Even so, a temporary drop in quotes cannot be ruled out in the near term; this should be viewed as a corrective move within a broader upside reversal. The key support level is 71.50, where buying pressure is expected to strengthen. In this context, the preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The informational background for XAGUSD shows a slight dominance of bearish expectations — 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit is 11,050 points, at the second 7,440 points, while potential losses are limited to 2,600 points.





Trading plan

Entry point: 71.50

Target 1: 82.55

Target 2: 78.94

Stop-Loss: 68.90

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AUDUSD trade idea

AUDUSD is showing slowing upside momentum, indicating weakening buying pressure and increasing the likelihood of a reversal. Although bulls still retain control, fading positive momentum signals that a local top may be forming. Under current conditions, any further rise is likely to be capped by the previous day’s high, which acts as short-term resistance. The key resistance level stands at 0.7070. Against this backdrop, the preferred strategy is to sell on rallies, targeting a corrective decline in prices. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for AUDUSD shows a dominance of bearish expectations — 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit is 120 pips, at the second 150 pips, while potential losses are limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7070

Target 1: 0.6950

Target 2: 0.6920

Stop-Loss: 0.7100

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