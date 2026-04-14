Trade ideas for USDJPY, XAUUSD, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 15 April 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis shows that the pair has been trading sideways for the past 25 days. The gap formed between 10 and 12 April has been fully closed, and a bearish Head and Shoulders pattern is taking shape. The medium-term bias remains bearish. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling, as there are currently no signs of short-term bullish momentum within the range. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for USDJPY remains neutral – 50% vs 50%. The trade looks attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 157.70 offers a profit potential of 146 pips, while the second target at 155.60 increases the potential profit to 356 pips. The stop-loss at 159.56 limits the risk to 40 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of more than 1:3 for the first target and 1:8 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 159.16

Target 1: 157.70

Target 2: 155.60

Stop-Loss: 159.56

Explore More Trade Ideas

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis indicates that after the decline in the previous trading session, gold still has the potential to continue its upward trajectory. Last week, the market showed mixed price action: attempts to move higher encountered selling pressure, while declines were quickly bought up, suggesting sustained demand near current levels.

An additional benchmark for the market is the closed gap around 4,749.00, formed between 10 and 13 April. As a result, the baseline scenario suggests further upside, and the preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order at 4,717.00.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a moderate bullish bias – 47% vs 53%. The trade looks attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 4,913.00 offers upside potential of 19,600 pips, while the second target at 4,996.00 increases the potential profit to 27,900 pips. The stop-loss at 4,652.00 limits the risk to 6,500 pips, corresponding to an approximate risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:4 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,717.00

Target 1: 4,913.00

Target 2: 4,996.00

Stop-Loss: 4,652.00

Explore More Trade Ideas

USDCAD trade idea

USDCAD analysis shows that the market is not giving clear signals that the uptrend is ending. Despite the likelihood of a short-term correction, the current price structure allows for a decline without disrupting the broader bullish scenario. Therefore, buying at current levels appears unattractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 1.3750 provides a more comfortable entry point. In this context, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today’s USDCAD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.3750.

The news background for USDCAD shows a slight bias in favour of buyers – 56% vs 44%, while the technical picture still allows for continued growth after the correction. The trade appears moderately attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.3850 offers upside potential of 100 pips, and the second target at 1.3900 increases the potential profit to 150 pips. The stop-loss at 1.3700 limits the risk to 50 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and 1:3 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3750

Target 1: 1.3850

Target 2: 1.3900

Stop-Loss: 1.3700

Explore More Trade Ideas