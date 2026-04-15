Trade ideas for USDJPY, XAUUSD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 16 April 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDJPY trade idea

Today’s USDJPY analysis shows that the pair has been trading sideways for the past 26 days. At the same time, quotes continue to form a bearish Head and Shoulders pattern. The medium-term bias remains bearish. Against this backdrop, the trading scenario suggests selling at the peak of the correction. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for USDJPY favours sellers – 64% vs 36%. The trade appears attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 158.01 offers a profit potential of 108 pips, while the second target at 155.46 increases the potential profit to 363 pips. The stop-loss at 159.49 limits the risk to 40 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of more than 1:2 for the first target and more than 1:9 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 159.09

Target 1: 158.01

Target 2: 155.46

Stop-Loss: 159.56

Explore More Trade Ideas

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that gold hit a new April high in the previous trading session and is now forming a correction after its rally, while still retaining the potential for continued growth. Last week, the market showed mixed performance: attempts to rise encountered selling pressure, but declines were also quickly bought up, indicating sustained demand near current levels.

An additional reference point for the market is the confluence of Fibonacci lines around 4,913.00. As a result, the scenario suggests further upside, so the preferred strategy remains buying on dips. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 4,739.00.

The news background for XAUUSD shows a moderate bias in favour of buyers – 52% vs 48%. The trade appears attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 4,913.00 offers upside potential of 17,400 pips, while the second target at 4,950.00 increases the potential profit to 21,100 pips. The stop-loss at 4,679.00 limits the risk to 6,000 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of about 1:3 for the first target and more than 1:3 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,739.00

Target 1: 4,913.00

Target 2: 4,950.00

Stop-Loss: 4,679.00

Explore More Trade Ideas

GBPUSD trade idea

At the moment, the GBPUSD pair is trading in overbought territory, increasing the likelihood of a bearish correction. Despite the short-term bias shifting to the upside, current levels appear unattractive for buying. The baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback to the 1.3510 support level. Entering after a decline makes it possible to capture the expected upward rebound with a minimal stop-loss.

The news background is neutral-to-positive for a correction, with a slight bias in favour of sellers – 51% vs 49%, but technical overbought conditions call for caution. Given the expected correction, the trade looks attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. Placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.3510 allows entry after the correction with limited risk. The first target at 1.3663 offers upside potential of 153 pips, and the second target at 1.3710 increases the potential profit to 200 pips. The stop-loss at 1.3456 limits the risk to 54 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.8 for the first target and 1:3.7 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3510

Target 1: 1.3663

Target 2: 1.3710

Stop-Loss: 1.3456

Explore More Trade Ideas