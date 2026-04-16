Trade ideas for NZDUSD, GBPJPY, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 17 April 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

NZDUSD trade idea

NZDUSD analysis shows that the market is not yet providing clear signs that the upward move is coming to an end. Although a short-term correction is possible, the overall bias for the pair remains positive, and the current pullback still fits within a correction phase without disrupting the broader uptrend. For this reason, buying at current levels appears unattractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards the 0.5900 area offers a more comfortable entry point. The projected target for the upward move is located at 0.6000. Today’s NZDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order at 0.5900.

The news backdrop for NZDUSD shows a moderate bias in favour of buyers – 52% vs 48%. The trade appears moderately attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 0.6000 offers upside potential of 100 pips, while the second target at 0.6025 increases the potential profit to 125 pips. The stop-loss at 0.5850 limits the risk to 50 pips, corresponding to an approximate risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.0 for the first target and 1:2.5 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.5900

Target 1: 0.6000

Target 2: 0.6025

Stop-Loss: 0.5850

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GBPJPY trade idea

GBPJPY analysis shows that the medium-term bias for the pair remains bullish, despite signs of short-term momentum cooling. The current price structure does not indicate a break in the bullish scenario; rather, it suggests a correction before another attempt higher. That is why buying at current levels looks less attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a decline towards the 214.70 area provides a more comfortable entry point. The support level is located at 214.70, and the baseline scenario suggests buying on dips. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order at 214.70.

The news backdrop for GBPJPY shows a slight bias in favour of sellers – 53% vs 47%, but the technical picture still suggests continued growth after the correction. The trade looks attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 215.90 offers upside potential of 120 pips, while the second target at 216.20 increases the potential profit to 150 pips. The stop-loss at 214.40 limits the risk to 30 pips, resulting in an approximate risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4.0 for the first target and 1:5.0 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 214.70

Target 1: 215.90

Target 2: 216.20

Stop-Loss: 214.40

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD price action analysis shows that the medium-term bias for the pair remains bullish. The current technical picture does not indicate a trend reversal; instead, it suggests a local correction before another attempt to move higher. The support level is located at 1.1740, and this area is considered the preferred zone for buying on dips. Against this backdrop, today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.1740.

The news backdrop for EURUSD shows a slight bias in favour of sellers – 51% vs 49%, but the technical picture still suggests that the uptrend could resume following a correction. The trade appears attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.1840 offers upside potential of 100 pips, while the second target at 1.1865 increases the potential profit to 125 pips. The stop-loss at 1.1715 limits the risk to 25 pips, resulting in an approximate risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4.0 for the first target and 1:5.0 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1740

Target 1: 1.1840

Target 2: 1.1865

Stop-Loss: 1.1715

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