Trade ideas for GBPUSD, XAGUSD, and GBPCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 17 April 2026 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

GBPUSD analysis shows that daily sentiment indicators are in overbought territory, increasing the likelihood of a short-term downward correction. An additional technical signal is the formation of an Evening Star reversal pattern at the top, signalling weakening bullish momentum. Against this backdrop, the preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks, since the expected move lower is corrective but still offers attractive risk-to-reward opportunities. The current market structure allows for further decline after the failed attempt to extend the rally. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.3527.

The news backdrop for GBPUSD shows a moderate bias in favour of buyers – 54% vs 46%. However, the technical picture indicates the likelihood of a short-term decline. The trade looks attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.3332 offers downside potential of 195 pips, while the second target at 1.3195 increases the potential profit to 332 pips. The stop-loss at 1.3605 limits the risk to 78 pips, corresponding to an approximate risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.5 for the first target and 1:4.3 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3527

Target 1: 1.3332

Target 2: 1.3195

Stop-Loss: 1.3605

Explore More Trade Ideas

XAGUSD trade idea

Silver (XAGUSD) analysis suggests prices are likely forming a local top, so a short-term correction lower cannot be ruled out. At the same time, the overall short-term bias for silver remains positive, and the structure of higher lows is still intact, supporting the scenario of further growth after a pullback. In this context, the preferred strategy remains buying on dips, as the expected correction is viewed as a pullback within a broader upward move. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order at 76.30.

The news backdrop for XAGUSD shows a moderate bias in favour of sellers – 56% vs 44%. However, the technical picture still allows for the uptrend to resume after the correction. The trade looks moderately attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 82.90 offers upside potential of 660 pips, while the second target at 83.60 increases the potential profit to 730 pips. The stop-loss at 73.99 limits the risk to 231 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:3.2 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 76.30

Target 1: 82.90

Target 2: 83.60

Stop-Loss: 73.99

Explore More Trade Ideas

GBPCHF trade idea

GBPCHF analysis suggests the price is likely forming a local top, so a short-term downward correction cannot be ruled out. However, the intraday chart still shows sideways consolidation, indicating hesitation among market participants and the lack of a clear directional momentum. Against this backdrop, the expected decline currently looks more like a pullback within the range than a full-fledged trend reversal. Therefore, the baseline strategy is to buy on dips if quotes fall into the 1.0555 support area. Today’s GBPCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.0555.

The news backdrop for GBPCHF shows a slight bias in favour of sellers – 51% vs 49%. However, the technical picture allows for a rebound from the support zone after the correction ends. The trade looks attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.0630 offers upside potential of 75 pips, while the second target at 1.0690 increases the potential profit to 135 pips. The stop-loss at 1.0529 limits the risk to 26 pips, resulting in an approximate risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:5.2 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.0555

Target 1: 1.0630

Target 2: 1.0690

Stop-Loss: 1.0529

Explore More Trade Ideas