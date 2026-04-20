Trade ideas for GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 21 April 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

GBPUSD analysis shows that price action is indicating a potential top is forming, suggesting a likelihood of a downward correction. However, the short-term bias remains positive, making buying on dips more preferable. The key support level is located at 1.3415, creating a comfortable entry point. The baseline scenario is to place a pending buy order, expecting a rebound to the upside.

The news backdrop for GBPUSD does not currently show a clear advantage for either buyers or sellers (50% vs 50%), but the technical picture suggests growth may continue after the correction ends. The trade appears moderately attractive in terms of risk and reward. Placing a Buy Limit order at 1.3415 allows entry at a more favourable price ahead of the expected move. The first target at 1.3559 offers upside potential of 144 pips, while the second target at 1.3600 increases the potential profit to 185 pips. The stop-loss at 1.3365 limits the risk to 50 pips, corresponding to an approximate risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:3.7 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3415

Target 1: 1.3559

Target 2: 1.3600

Stop-Loss: 1.3365

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that yesterday’s attempt to rise was sold, while the subsequent decline was bought back, resulting in a moderately positive daily outcome. The chart shows a price gap from 4,831.00, left from the period 17–19 April. The 4,913.00 area represents a confluence of several Fibonacci levels, making it a technically significant reference point for targets. The support level is located at 4,758.00. Given expectations for further growth, the preferred strategy is to open long positions.

The news backdrop favours buyers, 67% vs 33%. The technical picture suggests the uptrend could continue after a possible pullback into the support area. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. Placing a pending Buy Limit order at 4,758 allows entry at a comfortable price ahead of the expected move higher. The first target at 4,913.00 offers upside potential of 15,500 pips, while the second target at 4,950.00 increases the potential profit to 19,200 pips. The stop-loss at 4,710.00 limits the risk to 4,800 pips, resulting in an approximate risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3.2 for the first target and 1:4.0 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,758.00

Target 1: 4,913.00

Target 2: 4,950.00

Stop-Loss: 4,710.00

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that although bulls remain in control, the fading positive momentum indicates a potential reversal. Price action suggests a top is forming. Placing a sell order at current levels would be unfavourable in terms of risk and reward. That is why the preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks higher. The resistance level is located at 1.1810.

The news backdrop for EURUSD shows a slight bias in favour of buyers – 54% vs 46%. However, the technical picture points to a possible trend reversal. The trade looks acceptable in terms of risk and reward. Placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1810 allows entry at a more favourable price ahead of the expected reversal lower. The first target at 1.1690 offers a profit potential of 120 pips, while the second target at 1.1640 increases the potential profit to 170 pips. The stop-loss at 1.1840 limits the risk to 30 pips, resulting in an approximate risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4.0 for the first target and 1:5.7 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1810

Target 1: 1.1690

Target 2: 1.1640

Stop-Loss: 1.1840

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