Trade ideas for AUDUSD, XAUUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 22 April 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

AUDUSD trade idea

AUDUSD analysis shows that although bulls remain in control, fading upside momentum points to a potential reversal. Price action indicates a top is forming. Placing a sell order at current levels would be unfavourable in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks (Sell Limit). The resistance level is located at 0.7195.

The news backdrop for AUDUSD is almost neutral, with a slight advantage for buyers (51% vs 49%), but the technical picture indicates a possible trend reversal. The trade looks moderately attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. Placing a pending Sell Limit order at 0.7195 allows entry at a more favourable price ahead of the expected reversal lower. The first target at 0.7095 offers a profit potential of 100 pips, while the second target at 0.7070 increases the potential profit to 125 pips. The stop-loss at 0.7220 limits the risk to 25 pips, corresponding to an approximate risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7195

Target 1: 0.7095

Target 2: 0.7070

Stop-Loss: 0.7220

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that declines continue to attract buyers. The price gap formed between 17 and 19 April has now been fully closed. The Asian session sees selling, which creates conditions for a correction. The support level is located at 4,765.00. The 4,913.00 area is a confluence zone of several Fibonacci levels, which makes it a significant technical target. The baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback (Buy Limit).

The news backdrop for XAUUSD is nearly neutral, with a slight advantage for buyers (51% vs 49%). The technical picture remains favourable for the uptrend to continue after the correction. The trade appears attractive in terms of risk and reward. Placing a pending Buy Limit order at 4,765.00 allows entry at a comfortable price ahead of the expected move higher. The first target at 4,913.00 offers upside potential of 14,800 pips, while the second target at 5,000.00 increases the potential profit to 23,500 pips. The stop-loss at 4,725.00 limits the risk to 4,000 pips, resulting in an approximate risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3.7 for the first target and 1:5.8 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,765.00

Target 1: 4,913.00

Target 2: 5,000.00

Stop-Loss: 4,725.00

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that although bulls remain in control, waning upward momentum indicates a potential reversal. Price action suggests a top is forming. Placing a sell order at current levels would be unfavourable in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks via a Sell Limit, with the resistance level located at 1.1810.

The news backdrop for EURUSD shows a notable advantage for buyers (65% vs 35%). However, the technical picture signals a possible trend reversal. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. Placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1810 allows entry at a more favourable price ahead of the expected reversal lower. The first target at 1.1690 offers a profit potential of 120 pips, while the second target at 1.1660 increases the potential profit to 150 pips. The stop-loss at 1.1840 limits the risk to 30 pips, resulting in an approximate risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4.0 for the first target and 1:5.0 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1810

Target 1: 1.1690

Target 2: 1.1660

Stop-Loss: 1.1840

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