Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCAD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 23 April 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
EURJPY analysis shows that the market still provides no clear signals that the uptrend is coming to an end. Although a short-term correction is possible, the current price structure suggests a pullback without disrupting the broader bullish scenario. Therefore, buying at current levels does not look particularly attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 187.00 creates a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario is to buy on a dip. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order at 187.00. A breakout above 187.50 would confirm bullish momentum.
The news backdrop for EURJPY shows a slight advantage for buyers (55% vs 45%), while the technical picture still allows for further growth after a correction. The trade looks moderately attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 188.50 offers upside potential of 150 pips, and the second target at 189.00 increases the potential profit to 200 pips. The stop-loss at 186.50 limits the risk to 50 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:4 for the second.
USDCAD analysis shows that the sell-off has shown signs of exhaustion on the intraday chart. This points to a high probability that the downward move may reverse. Buying at current levels does not look particularly attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 1.3625 provides a more comfortable entry point. In this context, the baseline scenario is to buy on a dip. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.3625.
The news backdrop for USDCAD shows a slight advantage for buyers (53% vs 47%). The technical picture suggests sellers are exhausted, and an upward reversal is expected. The trade looks moderately attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 1.3725 offers upside potential of 100 pips, while the second target at 1.3756 increases the potential profit to 131 pips. The stop-loss at 1.3575 limits the risk to 50 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and 1:2.6 for the second.
EURUSD analysis shows that despite bulls remaining in control, fading upside momentum signals a possible reversal. Price action suggests a top is forming. Placing a sell order at current levels would be unfavourable in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks. In this context, the baseline scenario is to sell into rallies. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1810.
The news backdrop for EURUSD is neutral (50% vs 50%), but the technical picture indicates a possible top and a reversal lower. The trade looks attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 1.1690 offers downside potential of 120 pips, while the second target at 1.1660 increases the potential profit to 150 pips. The stop-loss at 1.1840 limits the risk to 30 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.