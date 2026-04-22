Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCAD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 23 April 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

EURJPY analysis shows that the market still provides no clear signals that the uptrend is coming to an end. Although a short-term correction is possible, the current price structure suggests a pullback without disrupting the broader bullish scenario. Therefore, buying at current levels does not look particularly attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 187.00 creates a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario is to buy on a dip. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order at 187.00. A breakout above 187.50 would confirm bullish momentum.

The news backdrop for EURJPY shows a slight advantage for buyers (55% vs 45%), while the technical picture still allows for further growth after a correction. The trade looks moderately attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 188.50 offers upside potential of 150 pips, and the second target at 189.00 increases the potential profit to 200 pips. The stop-loss at 186.50 limits the risk to 50 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:4 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 187.00

Target 1: 188.50

Target 2: 189.00

Stop-loss: 186.50

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USDCAD trade idea

USDCAD analysis shows that the sell-off has shown signs of exhaustion on the intraday chart. This points to a high probability that the downward move may reverse. Buying at current levels does not look particularly attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 1.3625 provides a more comfortable entry point. In this context, the baseline scenario is to buy on a dip. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.3625.

The news backdrop for USDCAD shows a slight advantage for buyers (53% vs 47%). The technical picture suggests sellers are exhausted, and an upward reversal is expected. The trade looks moderately attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 1.3725 offers upside potential of 100 pips, while the second target at 1.3756 increases the potential profit to 131 pips. The stop-loss at 1.3575 limits the risk to 50 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and 1:2.6 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3625

Target 1: 1.3725

Target 2: 1.3756

Stop-Loss: 1.3575

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that despite bulls remaining in control, fading upside momentum signals a possible reversal. Price action suggests a top is forming. Placing a sell order at current levels would be unfavourable in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks. In this context, the baseline scenario is to sell into rallies. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1810.

The news backdrop for EURUSD is neutral (50% vs 50%), but the technical picture indicates a possible top and a reversal lower. The trade looks attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 1.1690 offers downside potential of 120 pips, while the second target at 1.1660 increases the potential profit to 150 pips. The stop-loss at 1.1840 limits the risk to 30 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1810

Target 1: 1.1690

Target 2: 1.1660

Stop-Loss: 1.1840

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