Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCAD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 24 April 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

EURJPY analysis shows that the market still provides no clear signals that the uptrend is coming to an end. Although a short-term correction is possible, the current price structure suggests a decline without disrupting the broader bullish scenario. Therefore, buying at current levels does not appear very attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 186.50 creates a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario is to buy on a dip. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order at 186.50.

The news backdrop for EURJPY shows an advantage for buyers (55% vs 45%), while the technical picture still suggests further growth after a correction. The trade appears moderately attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 188.00 offers upside potential of 150 pips, and the second target at 188.50 increases the potential profit to 200 pips. The stop-loss at 186.00 limits the risk to 50 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:4 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 186.50

Target 1: 188.00

Target 2: 188.50

Stop-loss: 186.00

Explore More Trade Ideas

USDCAD trade idea

USDCAD analysis shows that the sell-off has formed signs of exhaustion on the intraday chart. This move is expected to reverse. Buying at current levels does not look very attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 1.3650 provides a more comfortable entry point. In this context, the baseline scenario is to buy after a decline. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.3650.

The news backdrop for USDCAD shows an advantage for buyers (56% vs 44%). The technical picture points to seller exhaustion and an expected reversal higher. The trade appears moderately attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 1.3750 offers upside potential of 100 pips, while the second target at 1.3775 increases potential profit to 125 pips. The stop-loss at 1.3600 limits the risk to 50 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and 1:2.5 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3650

Target 1: 1.3750

Target 2: 1.3775

Stop-Loss: 1.3600

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that the medium-term bias remains bearish. Rallies should be capped by yesterday’s high. Placing a sell order at current levels would be unfavourable in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks higher. In this context, the baseline scenario is to sell on rallies. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1750.

The news backdrop for EURUSD shows a clear advantage for sellers (65% vs 35%), confirming a bearish outlook. The technical picture also indicates continued downside after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 1.1630 offers downside potential of 120 pips, while the second target at 1.1600 increases the potential profit to 150 pips. The stop-loss at 1.1780 limits the risk to 30 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1750

Target 1: 1.1630

Target 2: 1.1600

Stop-Loss: 1.1780

Explore More Trade Ideas