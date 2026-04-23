Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCAD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 24 April 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
EURJPY analysis shows that the market still provides no clear signals that the uptrend is coming to an end. Although a short-term correction is possible, the current price structure suggests a decline without disrupting the broader bullish scenario. Therefore, buying at current levels does not appear very attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 186.50 creates a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario is to buy on a dip. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order at 186.50.
The news backdrop for EURJPY shows an advantage for buyers (55% vs 45%), while the technical picture still suggests further growth after a correction. The trade appears moderately attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 188.00 offers upside potential of 150 pips, and the second target at 188.50 increases the potential profit to 200 pips. The stop-loss at 186.00 limits the risk to 50 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:4 for the second.
USDCAD analysis shows that the sell-off has formed signs of exhaustion on the intraday chart. This move is expected to reverse. Buying at current levels does not look very attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 1.3650 provides a more comfortable entry point. In this context, the baseline scenario is to buy after a decline. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.3650.
The news backdrop for USDCAD shows an advantage for buyers (56% vs 44%). The technical picture points to seller exhaustion and an expected reversal higher. The trade appears moderately attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 1.3750 offers upside potential of 100 pips, while the second target at 1.3775 increases potential profit to 125 pips. The stop-loss at 1.3600 limits the risk to 50 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and 1:2.5 for the second.
EURUSD analysis shows that the medium-term bias remains bearish. Rallies should be capped by yesterday’s high. Placing a sell order at current levels would be unfavourable in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks higher. In this context, the baseline scenario is to sell on rallies. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1750.
The news backdrop for EURUSD shows a clear advantage for sellers (65% vs 35%), confirming a bearish outlook. The technical picture also indicates continued downside after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 1.1630 offers downside potential of 120 pips, while the second target at 1.1600 increases the potential profit to 150 pips. The stop-loss at 1.1780 limits the risk to 30 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.