Trade ideas for EURJPY, AUDUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 24 April 2026 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).
EURJPY analysis shows that the market still does not provide clear signals that the upward movement is coming to an end. Although a short-term correction is possible, the current price structure suggests a decline without disrupting the broader bullish scenario. Therefore, buying at current levels does not appear very attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards the 186.25 area creates a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today’s trade idea for EURJPY suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order at 186.25.
The news background for EURJPY shows an advantage for buyers – 54% versus 46%, although the technical picture still suggests continued growth after a correction. The trade appears moderately attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 187.75 offers a potential gain of 150 pips, while the second target at 188.00 increases the potential profit to 175 pips. At the same time, the stop-loss at 185.75 limits the risk to 50 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:3.5 for the second.
AUDUSD analysis shows that, despite bulls remaining in control, waning positive momentum indicates a possible reversal. Rallies are likely to be capped by yesterday’s high. Price action indicates that a top is forming. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to sell on upward pullbacks. Today’s trade idea for AUDUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order at 0.7160.
The news background for AUDUSD shows a slight advantage for sellers – 52% versus 48%, which, together with the technical picture, supports a bearish scenario. The trade appears moderately attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 0.7060 offers potential for a 100-pip downside, while the second target at 0.7035 increases the potential profit to 125 pips. Meanwhile, the stop-loss at 0.7185 limits the risk to 25 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.
EURUSD analysis shows that the medium-term bias remains bearish. The short-term RSI is moving upwards, indicating a potential correction before the downtrend resumes. Placing a sell order at current levels would be unfavourable in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to sell on upward pullbacks. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling. Today’s trade idea for EURUSD involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1750.
The news background for EURUSD shows a noticeable advantage for sellers – 63% versus 37%, confirming a bearish outlook. The technical picture also signals a continued downward movement after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.1630 offers a potential decline of 120 pips, while the second target at 1.1600 increases the potential profit to 150 pips. Meanwhile, the stop-loss at 1.1780 limits the risk to 30 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.