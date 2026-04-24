Trade ideas for EURJPY, AUDUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 24 April 2026 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

EURJPY analysis shows that the market still does not provide clear signals that the upward movement is coming to an end. Although a short-term correction is possible, the current price structure suggests a decline without disrupting the broader bullish scenario. Therefore, buying at current levels does not appear very attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards the 186.25 area creates a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today’s trade idea for EURJPY suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order at 186.25.

The news background for EURJPY shows an advantage for buyers – 54% versus 46%, although the technical picture still suggests continued growth after a correction. The trade appears moderately attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 187.75 offers a potential gain of 150 pips, while the second target at 188.00 increases the potential profit to 175 pips. At the same time, the stop-loss at 185.75 limits the risk to 50 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:3.5 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 186.25

Target 1: 187.75

Target 2: 188.00

Stop-loss: 185.75

Explore More Trade Ideas

AUDUSD trade idea

AUDUSD analysis shows that, despite bulls remaining in control, waning positive momentum indicates a possible reversal. Rallies are likely to be capped by yesterday’s high. Price action indicates that a top is forming. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to sell on upward pullbacks. Today’s trade idea for AUDUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order at 0.7160.

The news background for AUDUSD shows a slight advantage for sellers – 52% versus 48%, which, together with the technical picture, supports a bearish scenario. The trade appears moderately attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 0.7060 offers potential for a 100-pip downside, while the second target at 0.7035 increases the potential profit to 125 pips. Meanwhile, the stop-loss at 0.7185 limits the risk to 25 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7160

Target 1: 0.7060

Target 2: 0.7035

Stop-loss: 0.7185

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that the medium-term bias remains bearish. The short-term RSI is moving upwards, indicating a potential correction before the downtrend resumes. Placing a sell order at current levels would be unfavourable in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to sell on upward pullbacks. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling. Today’s trade idea for EURUSD involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1750.

The news background for EURUSD shows a noticeable advantage for sellers – 63% versus 37%, confirming a bearish outlook. The technical picture also signals a continued downward movement after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.1630 offers a potential decline of 120 pips, while the second target at 1.1600 increases the potential profit to 150 pips. Meanwhile, the stop-loss at 1.1780 limits the risk to 30 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1750

Target 1: 1.1630

Target 2: 1.1600

Stop-loss: 1.1780

Explore More Trade Ideas