Trade ideas for USDCAD, USDCHF, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 28 April 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

USDCAD analysis shows that the market still does not provide clear signals that the upward movement is coming to an end. Although a short-term correction is possible, the current price structure suggests a decline without disrupting the overall bullish scenario. Therefore, buying at current levels does not look very attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards the 1.3650 area creates a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today’s trade idea for USDCAD involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.3650.

The news background for USDCAD shows a slight advantage for sellers – 49% versus 51%, although the technical picture still allows for continued growth after the correction. The trade appears moderately attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.3750 offers a potential gain of 100 pips, while the second target at 1.3775 increases the potential profit to 125 pips. At the same time, the stop-loss at 1.3600 limits the risk to 50 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and 1:2.5 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3650

Target: 1.3750

Target 2: 1.3775

Stop-loss: 1.3600

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USDCHF trade idea

The analysis of USDCHF shows that price action indicates a base is forming. The main trend remains bullish. Buying at current levels does not appear very attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards the 0.7820 area creates a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on dips. Today’s trade idea for USDCHF involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 0.7820.

The news background for USDCHF shows a slight advantage for sellers – 52% versus 48%, although the technical picture suggests a base is forming and the upward movement will continue after the correction. The trade looks moderately attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 0.7920 offers a potential gain of 100 pips, while the second target at 0.7945 increases the potential profit to 125 pips. At the same time, the stop-loss at 0.7795 limits the risk to 25 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7820

Target 1: 0.7920

Target 2: 0.7945

Stop-loss: 0.7795

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that the medium-term bias remains bearish. At the same time, the short-term RSI is moving upwards, indicating a potential correction before the downward movement continues. Placing a sell order at current levels would be unfavourable in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to sell on upward pullbacks. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a decline. Today’s EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1780.

The news background for EURUSD shows a slight advantage for sellers – 55% versus 45%, confirming a bearish outlook. The technical picture also points to the continued downward movement after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The target at 1.1660 offers a potential decline of 120 pips, while the second target at 1.1630 increases the potential profit to 150 pips. At the same time, the stop-loss at 1.1810 limits the risk to 30 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1780

Target: 1.1660

Target 2: 1.1630

Stop-loss: 1.1810

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