Trade ideas for USDCAD, USDCHF, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 28 April 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
USDCAD analysis shows that the market still does not provide clear signals that the upward movement is coming to an end. Although a short-term correction is possible, the current price structure suggests a decline without disrupting the overall bullish scenario. Therefore, buying at current levels does not look very attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards the 1.3650 area creates a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today’s trade idea for USDCAD involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.3650.
The news background for USDCAD shows a slight advantage for sellers – 49% versus 51%, although the technical picture still allows for continued growth after the correction. The trade appears moderately attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.3750 offers a potential gain of 100 pips, while the second target at 1.3775 increases the potential profit to 125 pips. At the same time, the stop-loss at 1.3600 limits the risk to 50 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and 1:2.5 for the second.
The analysis of USDCHF shows that price action indicates a base is forming. The main trend remains bullish. Buying at current levels does not appear very attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards the 0.7820 area creates a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on dips. Today’s trade idea for USDCHF involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 0.7820.
The news background for USDCHF shows a slight advantage for sellers – 52% versus 48%, although the technical picture suggests a base is forming and the upward movement will continue after the correction. The trade looks moderately attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 0.7920 offers a potential gain of 100 pips, while the second target at 0.7945 increases the potential profit to 125 pips. At the same time, the stop-loss at 0.7795 limits the risk to 25 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.
EURUSD analysis shows that the medium-term bias remains bearish. At the same time, the short-term RSI is moving upwards, indicating a potential correction before the downward movement continues. Placing a sell order at current levels would be unfavourable in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to sell on upward pullbacks. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a decline. Today’s EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1780.
The news background for EURUSD shows a slight advantage for sellers – 55% versus 45%, confirming a bearish outlook. The technical picture also points to the continued downward movement after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The target at 1.1660 offers a potential decline of 120 pips, while the second target at 1.1630 increases the potential profit to 150 pips. At the same time, the stop-loss at 1.1810 limits the risk to 30 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.